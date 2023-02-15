When the Wetumpka baseball team takes the field, the Indians will feature a healthy mix of veteran players and newcomers.
Wetumpka, which ended 2022 in the second round of the AHSAA Class 6A playoffs, returns its top pitcher and five of its nine position players.
Two of those returners — Jaxon Shineflew and Ty Brooks — are signed to play at South Alabama, while three other players are currently signed to play either football or baseball at the next level.
“We have some experience coming back for sure,” Wetumpka coach Michael Dislikes said. “There’s some guys who have been in the lineup for a while. They have a lot of at-bats and a lot of innings under their belt. But we do have some newcomers who will crack the lineup. But the good thing is for the most part, we are a veteran team.”
The least experienced aspect of the Indians’ team will be the pitching staff. Shineflew returns and has the most experience, as he went 7-1 on the mound last year with a 1.02 earned run average. He allowed only eight earned runs in 46 1/3 innings pitched last year.
Caden Wooldridge is the next most experienced pitcher. He will serve as the No. 2. He pitched a few meaningful games last season as he took the mound in deciding games against Stanhope Elmore and Hueytown in the playoffs.
Outside of those two, Dismukes is expecting Kurtis Schuyler, Trent Harris, Will Robertson and Tyson Collier along with a few others to step up and help lead the staff.
“We have some guys that have to show some promise,” Dismukes said. “We have some depth, but we have to see who will step up. We have less experience on the mound than we have in the past, but I still feel good about them.”
Davis Wells, a Southern Union signee who split time between left field and catcher last year, has made the full-time move to catcher. He will catch as many innings as his body allows him.
Brooks will continue to control shortstop as he has for the past few seasons, while Jacob Smith looks to take over first base. When he isn’t pitching, Shineflew will also play at first base or in the outfield.
Two starters return in the outfield. Dorion Jackson, a Troy football signee, will patrol centerfield while Wooldridge will play in right field.
The two biggest question marks will be second and third base, but there are multiple players fighting for those two positions. Dismukes expects Mason Fuller to step in and play in the infield wherever needed.
“This year is going to be a little different than the past, but we have some guys,” Dismukes said. “We just have to find who is going to play the best in game situations.”