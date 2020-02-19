Holtville had a difficult time keeping up with Handley in the first round of both Class 4A Area 5 tournaments. The Bulldogs saw their seasons come to an end prior to the sub-regional round again but they each took another step forward while making a little bit of history along the way.
The boys team (16-9) claimed its first winning season since 1997, according to coach Michael Collins. Despite losing its top two scoring options from the prior season, the Bulldogs put together a more balanced offense, which was a key to its success.
“We worked together as a team,” Collins said. “There’s no way you can play by yourself and be successful. The points had to be spread out and there was no way we could rely on one guy to score. They want to see each other succeed.”
The Bulldogs moved the ball constantly to find open shots. Holtville averaged 16 assists per game with Jackson Hand, Brady White and Richie Hicks each contributed three on average.
Collins expected to have a more balanced team and the Bulldogs were really forced into it midway through when Drake Baker left after having a season-ending surgery. Baker was the top offensive option so Holtville was forced to get other players open looks.
“When Drake left, we had to start scoring more from the outside and the guys did that,” Collins said. “We had to change the way our offense worked. It wasn’t quite as quick and we had to work hard to find new ways to get points on the board. We became very versatile.”
Payton Coburn stepped into the starting role while Luc Cyr and Mikey Forney saw more minutes off the bench to help in the post.
Braxton Buck stepped into the No. 1 option, averaging 13.2 points per game for the season. In the final five games, Buck averaged 20 points.
“It came to the place that other teams knew he was our scoring weapon,” Collins said. “They would play him close on defense and try to shut him down. He didn’t get frustrated and he became whatever I needed him to be in that moment. He grew into a total basketball player and more than just a shooter.”
Holtville’s girls team also took big strides forward this season as the Bulldogs claimed its first win since 2017, ending a 56-game losing streak. Holtville defeated Billingsley 32-29 in overtime and coach Jason Franklin said that’s going to be a game his players do not forget.
“To be a part of any success with this girls team is big,” Franklin said. “They were not sure they could even field a team a few years ago so for the girls to get to look back and say, ‘We were the ones to do this and keep it alive,’ that’s special. They helped turn it around and get it going in the right direction.”
That was the lone victory for Holtville but the win-loss record is not the only way to measure improvements. After averaging just eight points per game in the two previous seasons, the Bulldogs doubled their offensive production to 16 ppg this year.
“We were a lot more competitive this year,” Franklin said. “We scored more points this year than they have seen here in a good while and our points against dropped drastically. We’re still extremely young so that’s a big part for us. The next step is to start competing night in and night out.”