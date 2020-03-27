Matt Fallin was preparing for one of the biggest fundraisers of the season as the Wetumpka Youth Baseball and Softball League was set to get its season started. It was hosting a fundraiser tournament with several local teams and Fallin, the league’s commissioner, said everything was going smoothly in the days leading up to the event.
However, after just one day of games, the tournament had to be canceled due to growing concerns of the coronavirus and now the entire season is hanging in the balanced.
“We don’t have a choice other than to follow those governing bodies and whatever they say,” Fallin said. “They have recommended not to play and said to follow the local government. It’s probably the right call.”
Wetumpka suspended its season until further notice at the recommendation of Dixie Youth and the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA). While the league could still get the go-ahead to start back up, Fallin is preparing for every scenario including seeing the suspension extended into the summer.
“I am getting together with some other commissioners and come up with a backup plan,” Fallin said. “I expect them to extend this. I’m no official but that’s my suspicion. We want to put a plan together to have a four- or five-week season at whatever point we are able to play again. These kids are dying to play again. We are going to find a way to make that happen but we can’t and we won’t until we have the go-ahead that it’s safe to do so.”
The Millbrook youth baseball and softball leagues have also suspended all practices and games at city facilities until further notice.
Tallassee is set to take the same precautions with games and practices being postponed. Tallassee youth softball commissioner Jaiton Stephens said they hope to have a final decision on the season by April 6.
“We take all of the information from the city because they own the park,” Stephens said. “It’s been rough on us. We had some really excited girls that wanted to play ball and now they can’t. We had to turn some tournaments away. It’s been pretty hectic.”
The American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) advised to suspend all activities until at least April 12 and Clint Evans, AYSO regional commissioner for Elmore County, said it was best to be on the side of caution and make decisions based on that recommendation. The suspension was extended when Gov. Kay Ivey announced a state order to suspend all sporting events with 10 or more people until April 17.
“We definitely knew there was a possibility of suspension coming down but now we are just hopeful it’s not cancellations,” Evans said. “We are in a holding period until about Easter. We want to get the season in and give the kids a sense of normalcy. I know they want to get back on the field of play.”
The leagues are also having to deal with the financial losses that come with seasons being suspended but most of them say they will wait until the final decisions are made to start addressing those issues.
“Everybody is going to take a hit to a certain degree,” Fallin said. “We try to keep the cost down for the kids as is. I don’t know what will happen if we have to refund that money. We’re going to try our best to put a season together.”
In the meantime, coaches are encouraging the kids and their parents to stay active at home to make sure they do not lose any of their excitement for the new season and they are ready to play if they get back on the field.
“As far as my team, we made sure every girl had a ball to take home with them,” Stephens said. “We told them to work on the things we have worked in at practice and just to stay with it.”
Despite all of the concerns with the season hanging in the balance, everyone is confident they will get the season in this year, whether it starts in April or if it gets pushed into the summer.
“As soon as we get the go ahead, we’re going to be out there,” Fallin said. “We want to start the season as soon as we can. “