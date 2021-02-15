A weather surge slated to bring black ice and sleet as well as snow in some areas has forced many teams to postpone their sub-regional games. Girls games were slated to begin Monday evening but have been moved to Tuesday.
Wetumpka girls basketball, per the AHSAA bracket, is now slated to host Area 6 runner-up Helena Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 4:30 p.m. The boys game has also been affected as the date changes to Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Stanhope Elmore girls moved their game to Monday afternoon; the squad fell to Pelham 55-45.
Elmore County girls basketball team will be on the road against Central-Tuscaloosa on Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
The Panthers’ boys basketball team is slated to play Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. against Sipsey Valley.
Tallassee boys basketball was also affected by the schedule changes, however an update hadn’t been provided by the time of this writing.