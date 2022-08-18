Marbury (0-0) at Elmore County (0-0)
THE PLAYERS
Marbury: RB Jerrell O’Neal rushed for 407 yards, 7 TDs on 68 carries. … WR/DB Cody Whitford had 8 catches for 197 yards, 3 TDs; he had 6 INTs on defense. … DE William Moseley recorded 25 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 1 sack.
Elmore County: QB Payton Stephenson passed for 1048 yards last season; he rushed for 1,104 yards. … RB CJ Wilkes rushed for 471 yards on 119 carries. … LB Jackson Mann recorded 83 solo tackles and 16 assists.
FOUR DOWNS
• Elmore County went 0-10 last season; Marbury went 4-7.
• Elmore County leads Marbury, 6-4-1, all time in the series.
• The two teams last met in 2019 with Marbury winning, 35-18.
• This is Elmore County head coach Kyle Caldwell’s first game as a head coach. NEXT UP: Elmore County at Autaugaville; Marbury hosts John Carroll.
Reeltown (0-0) at Tallassee (0-0)
THE PLAYERS
Reeltown: OL/DL Logan Dillard is the stalwart of Reeltown’s offensive line and plays both tackle positions. … WR/DB Zy Collins is a speedster and big-play threat both at receiver and cornerback. … OL/DL Bowman Brumbeloe will play everywhere across the offensive line this year.
Tallassee: QB Tyler Ellis is entering his fourth year as the starter for the Tigers. … OL/DL Micah Cole returns as one of the most experienced and dominant players on either side of the line. … LB Luke Burdette played outside linebacker last year and is the lone starter returning at the position.
FOUR DOWNS
• Tallassee went 7-3 last season; Reeltown went 6-5.
• Tallassee beat Reeltown, 34-13, in last year’s matchup.
• The two teams are tied in the All-Time matchup, 9-9, dating back to 1984.
• Reeltown has won five of the last six games in the series.
NEXT UP: Reeltown hosts Dadeville; Tallassee at Booker T. Washington.
Jefferson Davis (0-0) at Wetumpka (0-0)
THE PLAYERS
Wetumpka: QB Nate Rogers completed 80 of 148 passes for 1,045 yards and 7 touchdowns; he added 828 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns. … LB Justin Crumbaugh recorded 94 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 interception. … Quashawn Wright had 15 catches for 169 yards and 1 touchdown.
FOUR DOWNS
Wetumpka went 5-6 last season; Jefferson Davis went 4-6.
• Jefferson Davis beat Wetumpka, 23-21, the last time they met in 2011.
• Wetumpka leads Jefferson Davis, 4-2, in the all-time series.
• This will be Wetumpka head coach Bear Woods first game as a head coach. NEXT UP: Wetumpka at Baker; Jefferson Davis at Opelika.
Shades Valley (0-0) at Stanhope Elmore (0-0)
THE PLAYERS
Stanhope Elmore: QB Jacob Bryant completed 108 of 200 passes for 1,259 yards and 7 touchdowns. … WR Jackson Thomas had 44 catches for 602 yards and 3 touchdowns; he added 61 rushing yards. … DL JaQuize Buycks recorded 34 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 5 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Stanhope Elmore went 5-5 last season; Shades Valley went 3-7.
• Stanhope Elmore won the last matchup against Shades Valley, 26-6, in 2019.
• The All-Time series between the two teams is tied, 1-1.
• Shades Valley averaged only 9 points per game last season and was shut out five times.
NEXT UP: Stanhope Elmore at Eufaula; Shades Valley at Fairfield.
Fultondale (0-0) at Holtville (0-0)
THE PLAYERS
Holtville: QB Tanner Potts completed 87 of 173 passes for 1,101 yards and 9 touchdowns. … RB Shawn Brackett rushed fro 854 yards and 10 touchdowns on 174 carries; he added 20 catches for 247 yards. … DE Kei Webb recorded 44 tackles and 2 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Fultondale went 2-8 last season; Holtville went 5-6.
• Fultondale went 0-4 on the road last year and was held to an average of 6 points per game.
• Holtville and Fultondale have never played each other before.
• Holtville has not lost a season opener since 2017.
NEXT UP: Holtville at Alma Bryant; Fultondale hosts Carver Birmingham.