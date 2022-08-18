Marbury (0-0) at Elmore County (0-0)

THE PLAYERS

Marbury: RB Jerrell O’Neal rushed for 407 yards, 7 TDs on 68 carries. … WR/DB Cody Whitford had 8 catches for 197 yards, 3 TDs; he had 6 INTs on defense. … DE William Moseley recorded 25 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 1 sack.

Elmore County: QB Payton Stephenson passed for 1048 yards last season; he rushed for 1,104 yards. … RB CJ Wilkes rushed for 471 yards on 119 carries. … LB Jackson Mann recorded 83 solo tackles and 16 assists.

FOUR DOWNS

• Elmore County went 0-10 last season; Marbury went 4-7.

• Elmore County leads Marbury, 6-4-1, all time in the series.

• The two teams last met in 2019 with Marbury winning, 35-18.

• This is Elmore County head coach Kyle Caldwell’s first game as a head coach. NEXT UP: Elmore County at Autaugaville; Marbury hosts John Carroll.  

Reeltown (0-0) at Tallassee (0-0)

THE PLAYERS

Reeltown: OL/DL Logan Dillard is the stalwart of Reeltown’s offensive line and plays both tackle positions. … WR/DB Zy Collins is a speedster and big-play threat both at receiver and cornerback. … OL/DL Bowman Brumbeloe will play everywhere across the offensive line this year.

Tallassee: QB Tyler Ellis is entering his fourth year as the starter for the Tigers. … OL/DL Micah Cole returns as one of the most experienced and dominant players on either side of the line. … LB Luke Burdette played outside linebacker last year and is the lone starter returning at the position. 

FOUR DOWNS

• Tallassee went 7-3 last season; Reeltown went 6-5.

• Tallassee beat Reeltown, 34-13, in last year’s matchup.

• The two teams are tied in the All-Time matchup, 9-9, dating back to 1984.

• Reeltown has won five of the last six games in the series. 

NEXT UP: Reeltown hosts Dadeville; Tallassee at Booker T. Washington.

Jefferson Davis (0-0) at Wetumpka (0-0)

THE PLAYERS

Wetumpka: QB Nate Rogers completed 80 of 148 passes for 1,045 yards and 7 touchdowns; he added 828 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns. … LB Justin Crumbaugh recorded 94 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 interception. … Quashawn Wright had 15 catches for 169 yards and 1 touchdown.

FOUR DOWNS

Wetumpka went 5-6 last season; Jefferson Davis went 4-6.

• Jefferson Davis beat Wetumpka, 23-21, the last time they met in 2011.

• Wetumpka leads Jefferson Davis, 4-2, in the all-time series.

• This will be Wetumpka head coach Bear Woods first game as a head coach. NEXT UP: Wetumpka at Baker; Jefferson Davis at Opelika. 

Shades Valley (0-0) at Stanhope Elmore (0-0)

THE PLAYERS

Stanhope Elmore: QB Jacob Bryant completed 108 of 200 passes for 1,259 yards and 7 touchdowns. … WR Jackson Thomas had 44 catches for 602 yards and 3 touchdowns; he added 61 rushing yards. … DL JaQuize Buycks recorded 34 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 5 sacks. 

FOUR DOWNS

• Stanhope Elmore went 5-5 last season; Shades Valley went 3-7.

• Stanhope Elmore won the last matchup against Shades Valley, 26-6, in 2019.

• The All-Time series between the two teams is tied, 1-1.

• Shades Valley averaged only 9 points per game last season and was shut out five times. 

NEXT UP: Stanhope Elmore at Eufaula; Shades Valley at Fairfield.

Fultondale (0-0) at Holtville (0-0)

THE PLAYERS

Holtville: QB Tanner Potts completed 87 of 173 passes for 1,101 yards and 9 touchdowns. … RB Shawn Brackett rushed fro 854 yards and 10 touchdowns on 174 carries; he added 20 catches for 247 yards. … DE Kei Webb recorded 44 tackles and 2 sacks. 

FOUR DOWNS

• Fultondale went 2-8 last season; Holtville went 5-6.

• Fultondale went 0-4 on the road last year and was held to an average of 6 points per game.

• Holtville and Fultondale have never played each other before.

• Holtville has not lost a season opener since 2017.

NEXT UP: Holtville at Alma Bryant; Fultondale hosts Carver Birmingham.