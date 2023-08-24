Tallassee (0-0) at Reeltown (0-0)
THE PLAYERS
Tallassee: K Alec Carswell was 26-for-38 on point after touchdowns last season. … RB/LB Joseph Hooks looks to be the team’s leading linebacker to begin the year. … OL Braden Arnold will be one of the team’s top offensive linemen at 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds.
Reeltown: QB Jake Hornsby completed 44 of 75 passes for 473 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs; he added 5 TDs rushing. … RB Arthur Woods had 121 carries for 1,232 yards, 14 TDs; added 6 INTs on defense. … DB Tae Martin had 6 INTs and 2 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Tallassee has won two straight in the series, including a 37-13 win last season.
• Reeltown opens the season ranked as the No. 3 Class 3A team in the state.
• Tallassee finished with a 7-5 record last season; Reeltown finished 10-2.
• Mike Battles enters the season with 194 career coaching wins.
NEXT UP: Booker T. Washington at Tallassee; Reeltown has a bye week.
Holtville (0-0) at Fultondale (0-0)
THE PLAYERS
Holtville: QB Keiland Baker completed 71 of 139 passes for 913 yards, 9 TDs, 7 INTs; added 630 rushing yards, 9 TDs. … WR Erik Atkins had 28 catches for 480 yards, 5 TDs. … LB Josh Jimenez recorded 64 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Holtville beat Fultondale, 58-8, in last season’s opener.
• Holtville finished with a 3-8 record last season; Fultondale finished 0-10.
• Keon Handley enters his first year leading Fultondale after coaching five seasons at Fairfield.
• Fultondale has a record of 2-27 since the beginning of 2020.
NEXT UP: Holtville at Alma Bryant; Fultondale at George Washington Carver in Birmingham.
Wetumpka (0-0) at Benjamin Russell (0-0)
THE PLAYERS
Wetumpka: QB Nate Rogers completed 102 of 208 passes for 1,378 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs; added 1,172 rushing yards and 13 TDs. … RB Mike Dillard rushed 104 times for 378 yards and 7 TDs. … DL Ethan Blake recorded 41 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks.
Benjamin Russell: QB Gabriel Benton completed 152 of 253 passes for 2,761 yards, 31 TDs, 6 INTs; added 338 rushing yards, 2 TDs. … RB Malcolm Simmons rushed 120 times for 753 yards, 11 TDs; added 31 catches for 513 yards, 7 TDs. … LB Jy Hicks recorded 100 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Wetumpka beat Ben Russell, 28-7, in 2011 and has won 12 of the last 13 matchups.
• Wetumpka finished with a 7-4 record last season; Benjamin Russell finished 8-3.
• Benjamin Russell went undefeated at home with a 5-0 record last season.
• Both teams are 3-2 in season openers in the last five seasons.
NEXT UP: Wetumpka hosts Baker; Benjamin Russell hosts Central Clay County.
Elmore County (0-0) at Marbury (0-0)
THE PLAYERS
Elmore County: WR Jabari Murphy had 55 catches for 793 yards, 10 TDs; added 1 rushing TD. … RB CJ Wilkes rushed 178 times for 1,303 yards, 13 TDs; added 125 receiving yards. … LB/S Jackson Mann recorded 116 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4 fumble recoveries.
Marbury: RB Carsyn Cobb rushed 16 times for 158 yards and 1 TD in last year’s matchup. … QB James Fowler completed 9 of 14 passes for 88 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. … LB Cason Woodruff recorded 5 tackles in last year’s game to lead the Bulldogs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Elmore County beat Marbury, 35-17, in last season’s opener.
• Elmore County currently holds a 7-4-1 overall record in the series.
• Marbury’s Houston Powell is entering his first year as head coach of the Bulldogs.
• Marbury has only one win (2018) against Elmore County since 1968.
NEXT UP: Elmore County hosts Autaugaville; Marbury at John Carroll.
Stanhope Elmore (0-0) at Shades Valley (0-0)
THE PLAYERS
Stanhope Elmore: QB Jacob Bryant completed 157 of 261 passes for 1,766 yards, 14 TDs, 9 INTs. … RB KO Jackson rushed 53 times for 226 yards. … DE Donnie Arnold recorded 52 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and 9 quarterback hurries.
Shades Valley: LB Ethan Johnson recorded 151 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble and scored 3 TDs. … QB Steven Brown totaled over 2,000 yards and 23 TDs. … WR Ji’Quez Daniels had 25 catches for 256 yards, 3 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Shades Valley beat Stanhope Elmore, 20-13, in last season’s opener.
• Both teams finished fifth in their region last season and did not make the playoffs.
• Stanhope Elmore Hunter Adams is entering his first year as head coach of the Mustangs.
• Shades Valley lost 3 of its last 4 games last season; Stanhope Elmore won its last 3.
NEXT UP: Stanhope Elmore hosts Eufaula; Shades Valley hosts Fairfield.
Edgewood Academy (0-1) at Autauga Academy (1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Edgewood Academy: QB Ethan Evans is 12-of-18 passing for 93 yards; added one INT on defense. … WR Gabe LeMaster has 5 catches for 34 yards; added 149 yards and one TD on special teams. … LB/RB Parker Shaw has 12 carries for 48 yards; added 4 tackles on defense.
FOUR DOWNS
• Autauga Academy beat Edgewood Academy, 22-7, in last season’s opener.
• Last week, Edgewood lost to Fort Dale, 45-6; Autauga beat Abbeville Christian, 49-16.
• Autauga Academy has won four straight against Edgewood since 2016.
• Jeremy Burton, Autauga’s headmaster, is coaching the team this season.
NEXT UP: Edgewood Academy hosts Chambers Academy; Autauga Academy hosts Bessemer.