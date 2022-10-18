20220929 Tallassee Elmore County036.jpg

Cliff Williams / The Tribune Elmore County’s C.J. Wilkes runs against Tallassee.

Edgewood Academy (4-4, 3-1) at Lakeside School (3-5, 1-3)

THE PLAYERS

*******Edgewood Academy: QB Austin Champion has completed 63 of 129 passes for 1,251 yards and 12 touchdowns. … DL Bryson Boone recorded a team-high seven tackles last week, with two tackles for loss. … ATH Gabe LeMaster scored two touchdowns, both from over 50-yards out, and grabbed three interceptions last week.

FOUR DOWNS

Edgewood Academy beat Hooper, 20-7, last week; Lakeside lost to Lowndes Academy, 38-8.

Edgewood has won 12 consecutive games against Lakeside dating back to 2008.

Edgewood beat Lakeside, 39-34, in last season’s matchup.

Lakeside has scored over 18 points only twice this season.

NEXT UP: Edgewood Academy at Lee-Scott; Lakeside at Abbeville Christian

 

Holtville (3-5, 2-3) at Elmore County (5-3, 2-3)

THE PLAYERS

********Holtville: RB Shawn Brackett has scored 12 touchdowns this season; he has over 900 yards of total offense; did not play last week. … QB Keiland Baker has totaled 970 yards of offense and 12 touchdowns. … LB Conner Hackett has recorded 87 tackles and 14 tackles for loss.

*********Elmore County: QB Payton Stephenson has completed 87 of 150 passes for 1,280 yards and 14 touchdowns; he’s rushed for 551 yards, 7 TDs. … RB CJ Wilkes has rushed 136 times for 878 yards and 7 touchdowns. … WR Garrett Allen has 31 catches for 492 yards and 6 TDs. 

FOUR DOWNS

Holtville lost to Demopolis, 60-14, last week; Elmore County beat Valley, 17-13.

Elmore County leads Holtville, 42-26-5, all-time in the series.

Holtville has won the last three matchups, including a 36-14 win last season.

NEXT UP: Holtville hosts Tallassee; Elmore County at Jemison.

Stanhope Elmore (2-6, 2-3) at Park Crossing (0-8, 0-5)

THE PLAYERS

********Stanhope Elmore: Karnovious Cunningham recovered a fumble and scored from 70-yards out … WR Tevin Landrum scored from 15-yards out off a pitch from Jackson Thomas. … The Mustang defensive unit made two stops in the red zone against Pike Road, limiting their opponent to 13 total points which is a season-low for an offense against Stanhope Elmore.  

FOUR DOWNS

Stanhope Elmore beat Pike Road, 14-13, last week; Park Crossing lost to Russell County, 48-22.

Stanhope has a 2-3 record in AHSAA Class 6A, Region 2; Park Crossing has a 0-5 region record.

Park Crossing has won three straight games against Stanhope, including a 35-32 win in the playoffs in 2019.

Both teams have already been eliminated from the playoffs.

NEXT UP: Stanhope Elmore at Minor.

 

Sidney Lanier (5-3, 3-2) at Wetumpka (6-2, 3-2)

THE PLAYERS

Wetumpka: RB Mike Dillard added another rushing touchdown to his season total in the Indians last game. … DB Tristan Bennett recorded an interception for a touchdown in his last game. …P/K Logan Weighall recorded a season-high eight punts against Carver.

FOUR DOWNS

Lanier lost to Carver, 23-20, last week; Wetumpka did not play last week.

Lanier has a 3-2 record in AHSAA Class 6A, Region 2; Wetumpka has a 3-2 region record.

Wetumpka was held to a season-low 13 points in its last game.

Lanier leads the all-time series against Wetumpka, 16-5, but they have not played since 2011.

NEXT UP: Wetumpka at Central Clay County.