Edgewood Academy (4-4, 3-1) at Lakeside School (3-5, 1-3)
THE PLAYERS
*******Edgewood Academy: QB Austin Champion has completed 63 of 129 passes for 1,251 yards and 12 touchdowns. … DL Bryson Boone recorded a team-high seven tackles last week, with two tackles for loss. … ATH Gabe LeMaster scored two touchdowns, both from over 50-yards out, and grabbed three interceptions last week.
FOUR DOWNS
Edgewood Academy beat Hooper, 20-7, last week; Lakeside lost to Lowndes Academy, 38-8.
Edgewood has won 12 consecutive games against Lakeside dating back to 2008.
Edgewood beat Lakeside, 39-34, in last season’s matchup.
Lakeside has scored over 18 points only twice this season.
NEXT UP: Edgewood Academy at Lee-Scott; Lakeside at Abbeville Christian
Holtville (3-5, 2-3) at Elmore County (5-3, 2-3)
THE PLAYERS
********Holtville: RB Shawn Brackett has scored 12 touchdowns this season; he has over 900 yards of total offense; did not play last week. … QB Keiland Baker has totaled 970 yards of offense and 12 touchdowns. … LB Conner Hackett has recorded 87 tackles and 14 tackles for loss.
*********Elmore County: QB Payton Stephenson has completed 87 of 150 passes for 1,280 yards and 14 touchdowns; he’s rushed for 551 yards, 7 TDs. … RB CJ Wilkes has rushed 136 times for 878 yards and 7 touchdowns. … WR Garrett Allen has 31 catches for 492 yards and 6 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
Holtville lost to Demopolis, 60-14, last week; Elmore County beat Valley, 17-13.
Elmore County leads Holtville, 42-26-5, all-time in the series.
Holtville has won the last three matchups, including a 36-14 win last season.
NEXT UP: Holtville hosts Tallassee; Elmore County at Jemison.
Stanhope Elmore (2-6, 2-3) at Park Crossing (0-8, 0-5)
THE PLAYERS
********Stanhope Elmore: Karnovious Cunningham recovered a fumble and scored from 70-yards out … WR Tevin Landrum scored from 15-yards out off a pitch from Jackson Thomas. … The Mustang defensive unit made two stops in the red zone against Pike Road, limiting their opponent to 13 total points which is a season-low for an offense against Stanhope Elmore.
FOUR DOWNS
Stanhope Elmore beat Pike Road, 14-13, last week; Park Crossing lost to Russell County, 48-22.
Stanhope has a 2-3 record in AHSAA Class 6A, Region 2; Park Crossing has a 0-5 region record.
Park Crossing has won three straight games against Stanhope, including a 35-32 win in the playoffs in 2019.
Both teams have already been eliminated from the playoffs.
NEXT UP: Stanhope Elmore at Minor.
Sidney Lanier (5-3, 3-2) at Wetumpka (6-2, 3-2)
THE PLAYERS
Wetumpka: RB Mike Dillard added another rushing touchdown to his season total in the Indians last game. … DB Tristan Bennett recorded an interception for a touchdown in his last game. …P/K Logan Weighall recorded a season-high eight punts against Carver.
FOUR DOWNS
Lanier lost to Carver, 23-20, last week; Wetumpka did not play last week.
Lanier has a 3-2 record in AHSAA Class 6A, Region 2; Wetumpka has a 3-2 region record.
Wetumpka was held to a season-low 13 points in its last game.
Lanier leads the all-time series against Wetumpka, 16-5, but they have not played since 2011.
NEXT UP: Wetumpka at Central Clay County.