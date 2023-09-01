Baker (1-0) at Wetumpka (0-1)
THE PLAYERS
Wetumpka: QB Nate Rogers has rushed 18 times for 186 yards, 3 TDs; has completed 11 of 28 passes for 131 yards. … WR Malik Owens has caught 5 passes for 50 yards. … LB Ethan Blake has recorded 12 tackles.
Baker: QB Josh Flowers has 254 passing yards and 3 TDs; has rushed for 66 yards and 2 touchdowns. … WR Bryce Cain recorded 133 receiving yards and 3 TDs. … WR Kevin Beckham recorded 8 catches for 112 yards.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Wetumpka lost to Ben Russell, 40-19; Baker beat Theodore, 36-20.
Wetumpka beat Baker on the road last season, 24-21, with a game-winning field goal.
Baker QB Josh Flowers is a Mississippi State commit; WR Bryce Cain is an Auburn commit.
Wetumpka has a 4-1 record at home under second-year coach Bear Woods.
NEXT UP: Wetumpka hosts Pike Road; Baker hosts Davidson.
Chambers Academy (1-1) at Edgewood Academy (0-2)
THE PLAYERS
Edgewood Academy: RB/LB Parker Shaw has 26 carries for 112 yards; has recorded 16 tackles. … QB Ethan Evans scored his first rushing touchdown of his career last week. … WR Gabe LeMaster has recorded 280 total yards and 1 TD.
Chambers Academy: RB Luke Tarver has 31 carries for 240 yards, 2 TDs. … WR Kareem Henry had 8 catches for 190 yards, 1 TD last week. RB Jacob Norgart had 8 carries for 70 yards, 2 TDs last week.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Edgewood lost to Autauga, 33-7; Chambers beat Heritage (Ga.), 48-6.
Chambers beat Edgewood, 49-14, last year and is 15-6 all-time against the Wildcats.
Chambers Academy has played four quarterbacks in two games this season.
Edgewood Academy has scored only one offensive touchdown in two games.
NEXT UP: Edgewood at Abbeville Christian; Chambers at Crenshaw Christian.
Eufaula (0-1) at Stanhope Elmore (1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Stanhope Elmore: QB Jacob Bryant has completed 6 of 10 passes for 98 yards, 1 TD; has 5 carries for 50 yards, 1 TD. … RB Dee Barnes has 6 carries for 85 yards, 2 TDs. … DE Donnie Arnold has recorded 10 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks.
Eufaula: QB Browning Anderson has completed 7 of 18 passes for 140 yards, 1 rushing TD. … WR Antron Mitchell has 6 catches for 131 yards. … ATH Zachai Steele has scored a touchdown on an 87-yard kickoff return.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Stanhope Elmore beat Shades Valley, 42-13; Eufaula lost to Enterprise, 63-14.
Eufaula beat Stanhope Elmore, 22-14, last season; The two teams are tied, 8-8, all-time.
Stanhope Elmore scored two defensive touchdowns last week.
Eufaula’s defense gave up a touchdown on each of its first five possessions last week.
NEXT UP: Stanhope Elmore at Russell County; Eufaula hosts Headland.
Autaugaville (1-0) at Elmore County (1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Elmore County: QB Ryals McNeely has completed 11 of 15 passes for 121 yards, 2 TDs; has 6 carries for 53 yards, 1 TD. … WR Jabari Murphy has 7 catches for 105 yards, 2 TDs; has 55 rushing yards, 1 TD. … LB/S Jackson Mann has recorded 10 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Elmore County beat Marbury, 56-28; Autaugaville beat R.C. Hatch, 48-44.
Elmore County beat Autaugaville, 41-0, last year.
Elmore County holds an 11-3-1 overall record against Autaugaville and has not lost since 1978.
The Panthers’ defense forced four turnovers and scored one touchdown last week.
NEXT UP: Elmore County at Sylacauga; Autaugaville hosts Notasulga.
Holtville (1-0) at Alma Bryant (0-0)
THE PLAYERS
Holtville: QB Keiland Baker has completed 14 of 20 passes for 194 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. … RB Josh Jimenez has 15 carries for 78 yards, 2 TDs. … WR Erik Adkins has 3 catches for 63 yards, 1 TD.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Holtville beat Fultondale, 28-24; Alma Bryant did not play.
Alma Bryant beat Holtville, 35-29, at Holtville last season.
Holtville scored 28-straight points to come back and win last week.
Alma Bryant finished 3-7 last year and has lost five straight games entering 2023.
NEXT UP: Holtville hosts Shelby County; Alma Bryant at Daphne.
Booker T. Washington (0-1) at Tallassee (0-1)
THE PLAYERS
Tallassee: RB Christian McCary scored 2 rushing TDs last week against Reeltown. … QB Mason Battles threw 1 INT in his first start at QB. … OL JaTwon Griffin helped pave the way for two rushing TDs last week.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Tallassee lost to Reeltown, 41-14; BTW lost to Trinity, 33-22.
Tallassee beat BTW, 21-12, last season after scoring 21-straight second half points.
BTW reached the playoffs last season for the first time in school history.
Since 2021, BTW has added nearly 40 total players to its football roster.
NEXT UP: Tallassee at Central Clay County; BTW at Montgomery Catholic.