Autauga Academy (0-0) at Edgewood Academy (0-0)
THE PLAYERS
Edgewood Academy: QB Austin Champion passed for 2,215 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. … DL Bryson Boone recorded 66 tackles and 9.5 sacks last season. … WR/DB Gabe LeMaster had 16 catches for 264 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Autauga Academy: RB Landen Henry rushed for 285 yards and 1 touchdown last year. … WR Noah Ray had 7 catches for 117 yards and 4 touchdowns. … DE Nigel Rugby had 3 sacks last season. FOUR DOWNS
• Autauga Academy is the defending AISA AA state champions.
• Autauga Academy beat Edgewood Academy, 48-9, last season.
• Autauga Academy leads Edgewood, 27-12, all-time in the series.
• Edgewood Academy’s last win in the series came in 2013.
NEXT UP: Edgewood Academy at Chambers Academy; Autauga Academy at Bessemer Academy.
Elmore County (1-0) at Autaugaville (1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Elmore County: QB Payton Stephenson totaled 282 yards and four touchdowns. … WR Jabari Murphy had six catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns. … RB CJ Wilkes had 109 rushing yards and one touchdown.
FOUR DOWNS
• Elmore County beat Marbury, 35-17, last week; Autaugaville beat R.C. Hatch, 24-18.
• Elmore County beat Autagaville, 28-0, the last time they met in 1979.
• Elmore County leads Autaugaville, 8-2, all-time in the series.
• Elmore County’s 17 points allowed last week is the lowest they have allowed since 2020.
NEXT UP: Elmore County hosts Sylacauga; Autaugaville at Notasulga.
Alma Bryant (0-0) at Holtville (1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Holtville: RB Shawn Brackett has rushed for 100 yards and 5 touchdowns. … QB Tanner Potts has passed for 145 yards and 0 touchdowns. … WR Erik Adkins has 85 receiving yards and one touchdown.
FOUR DOWNS
• Holtville beat Fultondale, 55-8, last week; Alma Bryant did not play.
• Holtville and Alma Bryant have never played each other before.
• Alma Bryant went 2-8 last season.
• Holtville’s 55 points last week is the most the Bulldogs have scored since 2018.
NEXT UP: Holtville at Shelby County; Alma Bryant hosts Daphne.
Stanhope Elmore (0-1) at Eufaula (0-0)
THE PLAYERS
Stanhope Elmore: QB Jacob Bryant has passed for 305 yards and two touchdowns. … WR Jackson Thomas has 12 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns. … RB Davion Thomas has 119 rushing yards on 16 carries.
FOUR DOWNS
• Stanhope Elmore lost to Shades Valley, 20-13, last week; Eufaula did not play.
• Stanhope Elmore beat Eufaula, 24-20, last season.
• Stanhope Elmore leads Eufaula, 8-7, all-time in the series.
• Despite losing last season, Eufaula has won three of the last four in the series.
NEXT UP: Stanhope Elmore hosts Russell County; Eufaula at Headland.
Tallassee (1-0) at Booker T. Washington (0-1)
THE PLAYERS
Tallassee: QB Tyler Ellis has scored three touchdowns this season. … QB/ATH Cade Everson leads the team in rushing and has two touchdowns. … DB James Bender scored a 98-yard defensive touchdown last week.
FOUR DOWNS
• Tallassee beat Reeltown, 37-13, last week; Booker T. Washington lost to Trinity, 34-16.
• Tallassee beat Booker T. Washington, 42-6, the last time they met in 2013.
• Tallassee leads Booker T. Washington, 9-3, all-time in the series.
• Booker T. Washington’s last win in the series came in 2007.
NEXT UP: Tallassee hosts Central Clay County; B.T. Washington hosts Montgomery Catholic.
Wetumpka (1-0) at Baker (0-1)
THE PLAYERS
Wetumpka: RB Mike Dillard has rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns. … LB Justin Crumbaugh has recorded 16 tackles, one INT and one fumble recovery. … QB Nate Rogers has totaled 53 yards and one touchdown.
FOUR DOWNS
• Wetumpka beat Jeff Davis, 27-10, last week; Baker lost to Theodore, 32-3.
• Wetumpka and Baker have never played each other.
• Baker has scored only six total points in its last two games dating back to last season.
• Wetumpka’s defense allowed no points and forced five turnovers last week.
NEXT UP: Wetumpka at Pike Road; Baker at Davidson.