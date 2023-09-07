202300901 Stanhope FB 022.jpg

Cliff Williams / The Herald Stanhope Elmore students cheer for their team against Eufaula.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Elmore County (2-0) at Sylacauga (0-2)

THE PLAYERS

Elmore County: QB Ryals McNeely has completed 17-of-23 passes for 251 yards, 4 TDs; has 13 carries for 97 yards, 2 TDs. … WR Jabari Murphy has 10 catches for 136 yards, 3 TDs; has 4 carries for 76 yards, 1 TD. … DE Brandon White has recorded 4 tackles and 3 sacks.

FOUR DOWNS

Last week, Elmore County beat Autaugaville, 62-0; Sylacauga lost to Moody, 31-17.

Elmore County beat Sylacauga last year, 48-21.

Elmore County has outscored its opponents 118-28 in two games this season.

Elmore County’s defense allowed -119 rushing yards and forced 8 fumbles last week.

NEXT UP: Elmore County hosts Central Clay County; Sylacauga at Valley.

Friday, Sept. 8

Pike Road (0-2) at Wetumpka (0-2)

THE PLAYERS

Wetumpka: QB Nate Rogers has over 250 rushing yards and 4 TDs. … DL Ethan Bailey has 2 sacks. … WRs Malik Owens and Evan Dillard each have one receiving touchdown.

Pike Road: QB Cason Myers has completed 31-of-47 passes for 347 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; RB Mike Jones has 21 carries for 82 yards, 1 TD. … WR Jordan King has 13 catches for 265 yards, 2 TDs.

FOUR DOWNS

Last week, Wetumpka lost to Baker, 33-17; Pike Road lost to Hillcrest, 30-6.

Pike Road beat Wetumpka last year, 35-33.

Wetumpka has lost four straight games dating back to last season.

Wetumpka has not started the season 0-2 since 2015.

NEXT UP: Wetumpka at Park Crossing; Pike Road hosts Sidney Lanier.

Stanhope Elmore (1-1) at Russell County (0-1)

THE PLAYERS

Stanhope Elmore: QB Jacob Bryant has completed 15-of-24 passes for 251 yards, 1 TD; has scored 1 rushing TD. … RB Arthur McQueen rushed 20 times for 151 yards, 3 TDs last week. … DL Donnie Arnold has 3.5 sacks and a blocked punt this season.

Russell County: QB Robert Calhoun has completed 17-of-28 passes for 139 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; has 7 carries for 51 yards. … RB Devin Brown has 4 carries for 81 yards, 1 TD. … LB Devin Presley has recorded 11 tackles.

FOUR DOWNS

Last week, Stanhope Elmore lost to Eufaula, 27-23; Russell County did not play.

Stanhope Elmore beat Eufaula last year, 45-21.

Stanhope Elmore has never lost to Russell County and has a 15-0 all-time record.

Stanhope Elmore has not lost its area opener since 2017.

NEXT UP: Stanhope Elmore has a bye week; Russell County hosts Carver Montgomery.

Shelby County (0-2) at Holtville (1-1)

THE PLAYERS

Holtville: QB Keiland Baker has completed 23-of-43 passes for 281 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; has 29 rushing yards, 1 TD. … RB Hunter Chavis has 21 carries for 110 yards. … LB Luke Strength has recorded 14 tackles, 2 tackles for loss.

FOUR DOWNS

Last week, Holtville lost to Alma Bryant, 18-0; Shelby County lost to Montevallo, 13-10.

Holtville beat Shelby County last year, 34-13.

Holtville’s defense has allowed only two touchdowns in its last six quarters.

Holtville is 3-0 versus Shelby County all-time.

NEXT UP: Holtville hosts Selma; Shelby County at Jemison.

Tallassee (0-2) at Central Clay County (1-0)

THE PLAYERS

Tallassee: RB/LB Christian McCary has scored Tallassee’s only two touchdowns. … QB Mason Battles is making his third start at quarterback. … OL Braden Arnold will lead the Tigers rushing attack up front.

Central Clay: RB Ladamion Boyd scored two TDs last week. … QB Darren Harris scored two TDs last week. … Central Clay’s defense recorded two interceptions.

FOUR DOWNS

Last week, Tallassee lost to Booker T. Washington, 44-0; Central Clay beat Ben Russell, 30-13.

Central Clay beat Tallassee last year, 21-6.

Tallassee was shut out last week for the first time since 2021.

Tallassee has not started a season 0-3 since 2020.

NEXT UP: Tallassee hosts Beauregard; Central Clay at Elmore County.

Edgewood Academy (0-3, 0-1) at Abbeville Christian (0-3, 0-1)

THE PLAYERS

Edgewood Academy: QB Ethan Evans has scored a touchdown in back-to-back weeks. … TE Brock Whitt scored his first touchdown of the season last week. … LB/RB Parker Shaw recorded 11 tackles last week.

FOUR DOWNS

Last week, Edgewood lost to Chambers, 36-6; Abbeville lost to Hooper, 34-14.

Edgewood beat Abbeville last season, 40-0.

This is Edgewood’s third road game in the first four weeks.

Edgewood has not started 0-3 since the 2015 season.

NEXT UP: Edgewood hosts Lowndes Academy; Abbeville does not play.