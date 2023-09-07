Thursday, Sept. 7
Elmore County (2-0) at Sylacauga (0-2)
THE PLAYERS
Elmore County: QB Ryals McNeely has completed 17-of-23 passes for 251 yards, 4 TDs; has 13 carries for 97 yards, 2 TDs. … WR Jabari Murphy has 10 catches for 136 yards, 3 TDs; has 4 carries for 76 yards, 1 TD. … DE Brandon White has recorded 4 tackles and 3 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Elmore County beat Autaugaville, 62-0; Sylacauga lost to Moody, 31-17.
Elmore County beat Sylacauga last year, 48-21.
Elmore County has outscored its opponents 118-28 in two games this season.
Elmore County’s defense allowed -119 rushing yards and forced 8 fumbles last week.
NEXT UP: Elmore County hosts Central Clay County; Sylacauga at Valley.
Friday, Sept. 8
Pike Road (0-2) at Wetumpka (0-2)
THE PLAYERS
Wetumpka: QB Nate Rogers has over 250 rushing yards and 4 TDs. … DL Ethan Bailey has 2 sacks. … WRs Malik Owens and Evan Dillard each have one receiving touchdown.
Pike Road: QB Cason Myers has completed 31-of-47 passes for 347 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; RB Mike Jones has 21 carries for 82 yards, 1 TD. … WR Jordan King has 13 catches for 265 yards, 2 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Wetumpka lost to Baker, 33-17; Pike Road lost to Hillcrest, 30-6.
Pike Road beat Wetumpka last year, 35-33.
Wetumpka has lost four straight games dating back to last season.
Wetumpka has not started the season 0-2 since 2015.
NEXT UP: Wetumpka at Park Crossing; Pike Road hosts Sidney Lanier.
Stanhope Elmore (1-1) at Russell County (0-1)
THE PLAYERS
Stanhope Elmore: QB Jacob Bryant has completed 15-of-24 passes for 251 yards, 1 TD; has scored 1 rushing TD. … RB Arthur McQueen rushed 20 times for 151 yards, 3 TDs last week. … DL Donnie Arnold has 3.5 sacks and a blocked punt this season.
Russell County: QB Robert Calhoun has completed 17-of-28 passes for 139 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; has 7 carries for 51 yards. … RB Devin Brown has 4 carries for 81 yards, 1 TD. … LB Devin Presley has recorded 11 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Stanhope Elmore lost to Eufaula, 27-23; Russell County did not play.
Stanhope Elmore beat Eufaula last year, 45-21.
Stanhope Elmore has never lost to Russell County and has a 15-0 all-time record.
Stanhope Elmore has not lost its area opener since 2017.
NEXT UP: Stanhope Elmore has a bye week; Russell County hosts Carver Montgomery.
Shelby County (0-2) at Holtville (1-1)
THE PLAYERS
Holtville: QB Keiland Baker has completed 23-of-43 passes for 281 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; has 29 rushing yards, 1 TD. … RB Hunter Chavis has 21 carries for 110 yards. … LB Luke Strength has recorded 14 tackles, 2 tackles for loss.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Holtville lost to Alma Bryant, 18-0; Shelby County lost to Montevallo, 13-10.
Holtville beat Shelby County last year, 34-13.
Holtville’s defense has allowed only two touchdowns in its last six quarters.
Holtville is 3-0 versus Shelby County all-time.
NEXT UP: Holtville hosts Selma; Shelby County at Jemison.
Tallassee (0-2) at Central Clay County (1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Tallassee: RB/LB Christian McCary has scored Tallassee’s only two touchdowns. … QB Mason Battles is making his third start at quarterback. … OL Braden Arnold will lead the Tigers rushing attack up front.
Central Clay: RB Ladamion Boyd scored two TDs last week. … QB Darren Harris scored two TDs last week. … Central Clay’s defense recorded two interceptions.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Tallassee lost to Booker T. Washington, 44-0; Central Clay beat Ben Russell, 30-13.
Central Clay beat Tallassee last year, 21-6.
Tallassee was shut out last week for the first time since 2021.
Tallassee has not started a season 0-3 since 2020.
NEXT UP: Tallassee hosts Beauregard; Central Clay at Elmore County.
Edgewood Academy (0-3, 0-1) at Abbeville Christian (0-3, 0-1)
THE PLAYERS
Edgewood Academy: QB Ethan Evans has scored a touchdown in back-to-back weeks. … TE Brock Whitt scored his first touchdown of the season last week. … LB/RB Parker Shaw recorded 11 tackles last week.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Edgewood lost to Chambers, 36-6; Abbeville lost to Hooper, 34-14.
Edgewood beat Abbeville last season, 40-0.
This is Edgewood’s third road game in the first four weeks.
Edgewood has not started 0-3 since the 2015 season.
NEXT UP: Edgewood hosts Lowndes Academy; Abbeville does not play.