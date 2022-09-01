Sylacauga (0-2) at Elmore County (2-0)
THE PLAYERS
Elmore County: QB Payton Stephenson has 468 total yards and seven touchdowns. … WR Jabari Murphy has eight catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns. … RB CJ Wilkes has 194 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
FOUR DOWNS
Elmore County beat Autaugaville, 41-0, last week; Sylacauga lost to Moody, 54-28.
Sylacauga beat Elmore County, 42-24, last season.
Sylacauga leads Elmore County, 2-0, all-time in the series.
Elmore County shut out an opponent last week for the first time since 2018.
NEXT UP: Elmore County at Central Clay County; Sylacauga hosts Valley.
Central Clay County (0-1) at Tallassee (2-0)
THE PLAYERS
Tallassee: QB Tyler Ellis has rushed for 205 yards and five touchdowns this season. … QB/ATH Cade Everson has rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns. … WR DJ Leonard has caught a pass in both games this season.
FOUR DOWNS
Tallassee beat Booker T. Washington, 21-12, last week; Central Clay County lost to Benjamin Russell, 33-14.
Tallassee beat Central Clay County, 39-28, last season.
This is the AHSAA Class 5A, Area 4 opener for both teams.
Tallassee and Central Clay County are tied, 2-2, all-time in the series.
NEXT UP: Tallassee at Beauregard; Central Clay County hosts Elmore County.
Edgewood Academy (0-1) at Chambers Academy (0-2)
THE PLAYERS
Edgewood Academy: QB Austin Champion has completed 13 of 29 passes for 204 yards and one touchdown. … DL Bryson Boone has recorded six tackles, and 2.5 tackles for loss. … RB Bradley Boone has totaled 103 yards and one touchdown.
FOUR DOWNS
Edgewood Academy lost to Autauga Academy, 22-7, last week; Chambers lost to First Presbyterian Day, 34-3.
Chambers Academy has been outscored, 67-3, in two games this year.
Chambers Academy beat Edgewood Academy, 49-7, last season.
Chambers Academy leads Edgewood, 14-7, all-time in the series.
NEXT UP: Edgewood Academy hosts Abbeville Christian; Chambers hosts Crenshaw Christian.
Holtville (1-1) at Shelby County (2-0)
THE PLAYERS
Holtville: RB Shawn Brackett has rushed for 192 yards and seven touchdowns. … QB Tanner Potts has passed for 267 yards. … LB Connor Hackett has recorded 14 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
Holtville lost to Alma Bryant, 35-29, last week; Shelby County beat Montevallo, 21-6.
Holtville and Shelby County have not played each other since 1974.
This is the AHSAA Class 5A, Area 3 opener for both teams.
Shelby County has not allowed over seven points in either of its two games this year.
NEXT UP: Holtville at Selma; Shelby County hosts Jemison.
Russell County (1-0) at Stanhope Elmore (0-2)
THE PLAYERS
Stanhope Elmore: QB Jacob Bryant has thrown three touchdown passes this year. … WR Jackson Thomas has two touchdown catches. … RB Davion Thomas has rushed for over 150 yards an a touchdown this season.
FOUR DOWNS
Stanhope Elmore lost to Eufaula, 22-14, last week; Russell County beat Harris County (GA), 28-17.
Stanhope Elmore beat Russell County, 21-13, the last time they met in 2017.
Stanhope Elmore leads Russell County, 14-0, all-time in the series.
Both of Stanhope Elmore’s losses have come by one possession.
NEXT UP: Stanhope Elmore does not play next week; Russell County at Carver.
Wetumpka (2-0) at Pike Road (0-2)
THE PLAYERS Wetumpka: QB Nate Rogers has scored passed and rushed for a touchdown this season. … K Logan Weighall made all three PATs and kicked a 49-yard field goal last week. … DB Kadarius Brown scored on a 99-yard scoop-and-score last week.
FOUR DOWNS
Wetumpka beat Baker, 24-21, last week; Pike Road lost to Marist (GA), 33-22.
Pike Road is the defending AHSAA Class 5A state champions.
This is the AHSAA Class 6A, Area 2 opener for both teams.
Wetumpka’s defense has scored a touchdown in both games this year.
NEXT UP: Wetumpka hosts Park Crossing; Pike Road at Sidney Lanier.