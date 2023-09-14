Wetumpka (0-3, 0-1) at Park Crossing (2-1, 0-1)
THE PLAYERS
Wetumpka: QB Nate Rogers has scored six rushing touchdowns this season. … WR Evan Dillard has a receiving touchdown and special teams touchdown. … DL Ethan Bailey is one of the leading forces on the Indians’ defense.
Park Crossing: QB Brayden Graham has completed 14-of-32 passes for 190 yards, 0 TDs. … RB Terrion Evans has 44 carries for 160 yards, 1 TD. … WR Solomon Beebe has 7 catches for 141 yards, 1 TD.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Wetumpka lost to Pike Road, 41-18; Park Crossing lost to Carver, 27-0.
Wetumpka beat Park Crossing last season, 27-8.
Wetumpka, which is 0-3 for the first time since 2011, has been outscored 54-114 this year.
Park Crossing has only scored six points in its last two games and is averaging 10 ppg.
NEXT UP: Wetumpka hosts Russell County; Park Crossing hosts Sidney Lanier.
Central Clay County (2-0, 1-0) at Elmore County (3-0, 1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Central Clay: RB Ladamion Boyd scored four rushing touchdowns this season. … QB Damien Harris had 1 passing and 1 rushing TD against Tallassee. … RB Kevin Cherry has 2 rushing TD this year.
Elmore County: QB Ryals McNeely is 26-of-40 passing for 398 yards, 6 TDs; he has added two rushing TDs. … WR Cade Everson has scored 7 total touchdowns this season. … DE Luke Reinert has three sacks this year.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Elmore County beat Sylacagua, 35-7; Central Clay beat Tallassee, 41-7.
Central Clay beat Elmore County last season, 48-21, and is 5-0 against the Panthers all-time.
Elmore County’s offense is averaging 51 points per game, good for ninth best in the state.
Central Clay County has won 11 of its last 12 region games.
NEXT UP: Elmore County does not play next week; Central Clay County hosts Handley.
Beauregard (2-1, 0-1) at Tallassee (0-3, 0-1)
THE PLAYERS
Tallassee: RB/LB Christian McCary leads the Tigers with 2 TDs this season. … RB Mason Henderson scored 1 TD. … LB Joseph Hooks headlines the Tallassee linebacker corps.
Beauregard: RB Jayden Doolittle has 31 carries for 105 yards, 1 TD. … Wr KaJaden Holloway has recorded 5 catches for 134 yards, 1 TD. … S Brandon Dixon has 29 tackles, 9 tackles for loss.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Tallassee lost to Central Clay, 41-7; Beauregard lost to Valley, 13-7.
Beauregard beat Tallassee last year, 14-6.
Tallassee is 0-1 in region play for the sixth season in a row.
Tallassee’s defense has given up at least 41 points in every game this year.
NEXT UP: Tallassee at Marbury; Beauregard hosts Charles Henderson.
Selma (0-3, 0-1) at Holtville (2-1, 1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Holtville: QB Keiland Baker has completed 38-of-67 passes for 545 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs. … RB Hunter Chavis has 43 carries for 210 yards, 2 TDs. … LB Luke Strength has recorded 25 tackles, 4 tackles for loss.
Selma: QB Samarion Woods has completed 7-of-15 passes for 121 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; has rushed 17 times for 49 yards. … RB Desmeon Conner has 12 carries for 31 yards. … LB Ja’Kobe Sanders has recorded 10 tackles, 2 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Holtville beat Shelby County, 41-18; Selma lost to Demopolis, 40-0.
Selma beat Holtville last season, 18-7.
Selma’s offense is averaging only 4.7 points per game this year.
Holtville’s defense forced five turnovers last week against Shelby County.
NEXT UP: Holtville does not play next week; Selma hosts Greenville.
Lowndes Academy (3-0) at Edgewood Academy (1-3)
THE PLAYERS
Edgewood Academy: QB Ethan Evans now has five touchdowns on the season. … WR Gabe LeMaster had five catches for 125 yards, 3 TDs last week; he has four of Elmore County’s six touchdowns. … DL Zayne Talley has recorded sacks in two of Edgewood’s four games.
Lowndes Academy: RB Kasen Dismukes leads a dynamic rushing attack for Lowndes. … QB Clayton Hussey is another key piece to the Lowndes’ rushing game, and he has 3 INTs on defense. … DE Pierson Hill is the team’s leading defensive player.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Edgewood beat Abbeville, 29-0; Lowndes beat Southern Academy, 29-0,
Lowndes beat Edgewood Academy last year, 34-7.
Lowndes Academy has yet to allow a point this season and outscored opponents 121-0.
Lowndes Academy has won nine-consecutive games dating back to last season.
NEXT UP: Edgewood does not play next week; Lowndes hosts Abbeville.