Marbury (1-3) at Tallassee (2-2)
THE PLAYERS
Tallassee: QB Tyler Ellis has rushed for 288 yards this season. He has seven total touchdowns. … QB/ATH Cade Everson has rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns. … RB Joshua Griffin led the team with 61 rushing yards and 10.2 yards per rush last week.
FOUR DOWNS
• Tallassee lost to Beauregard, 14-6, last week; Marbury lost to Demopolis, 48-0.
• This is a non-region game.
• Tallassee has beaten Marbury five straight times.
• Tallassee is 0-2 in region play this year for the first time since 2011.
NEXT UP: Tallassee at Chilton County; Marbury hosts Trinity.
Edgewood Academy (1-2) at Lowndes Academy (2-1)
THE PLAYERS
Edgewood Academy: QB Austin Champion has completed 25 of 54 passes for 518 yards and four touchdowns. … ATH Gabe LeMaster rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns last week. He also grabbed two interceptions on defense. … RB Bradley Boone has totaled 275 yards and three touchdowns.
FOUR DOWNS
• Edgewood Academy beat Abbeville, 40-0, last week; Lowndes beat Southern Academy, 42-18.
• Edgewood Academy beat Lowndes, 34-26, the last time they played in 2019.
• Edgewood shut out its opponent last week for the first time since 2020.
• Lowndes Academy’s defense is allowing only 12 points per game.
NEXT UP: Edgewood Academy hosts Fort Dale; Lowndes at Abbeville Christian.
Wetumpka (3-1) at Russell County (1-2)
THE PLAYERS
Wetumpka: QB Nate Rogers has scored five touchdowns, two passing and three rushing, in region play this year. …WR Malik Owens had seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown last week. … RB Mike Dillard scored two rushing touchdowns against Park Crossing.
FOUR DOWNS
• Wetumpka beat Park Crossing, 27-8, last week; Russell County lost to Carver, 40-14.
• Wetumpka is 1-1 in AHSAA Class 6A, Region 2; Russell County is 0-2.
• Wetumpka has a 9-3 all-time record against Russell County and won the last matchup, 52-13, in 2015.
• Russell County’s defense has allowed an average of 42.5 points the last two weeks.
NEXT UP: Wetumpka hosts Greenville; Russell County at Valley.
Carver (3-0) at Stanhope Elmore (1-2)
THE PLAYERS
Stanhope Elmore: QB Jacob Bryant has thrown six touchdown passes this year. … WR Jackson Thomas has two multi-touchdown games this season. … DB Dashaun Caffee intercepted two passes in the Mustangs’ last game.
FOUR DOWNS
• Stanhope Elmore is coming off a bye week; Carver beat Russell County, 40-14, last week.
• Stanhope Elmore is 1-0 in AHSAA Class 6A, Region 2. Carver is 2-0.
• Carver beat Stanhope Elmore, 39-7, the last time they met in 2015.
• Carver’s defense, led by two five-star prospects, is allowing less than 10 points per game.
NEXT UP: Stanhope Elmore hosts Prattville; Carver hosts Lee Montgomery.