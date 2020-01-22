Wetumpka made things look easy Friday night as it dominated its wrestling competition to advance to the semifinals of the AHSAA Class 6A Duals Championships. Wetumpka dropped just seven bouts across two matches while recording 15 pins as a team to set up a rematch of last year’s semifinal with Oxford on Tuesday night. The results for the semifinal were not available at press time.
After winning the Region 2 title last week, Wetumpka matched up with Gulf Shores in the first round of the state tournament. Wetumpka needed just eight matches to clinch a victory as Trent Blankenship’s first-period pin at 154 pounds secured a 63-14 win.
Wetumpka’s Chad Strickland got the match started with a pin just 37 seconds into his 108-pound bout against Carson Corcoran. Kyler Adams topped that mark, needing only 27 to pin Jacob Killough at 134 to give Wetumpka a 30-0 lead after just five classes.
Mason Dickey (115 pounds), TJ Anthony (147) and Mason Blackwell (197) each recorded first-period pins for the Indians as well.
Wetumpka got a bigger challenge from Spanish Fort in the quarterfinal match as the Toros allowed only three first-period pins and got two of their own. However, it was not enough as Wetumpka pulled away with a 52-24 victory.
Jay Nowden had the fastest win of the match for Wetumpka, pinning his opponent in 49 seconds and earning his second win of the night at 128 pounds. Xander McWilliams (122) and Abe Preston (287) also added first-period pins.
Stanhope Elmore was looking forward to get another chance against Wetumpka but the Mustangs struggled to make up ground against Spanish Fort in the first round after forfeiting three weight classes. Stanhope managed five victories but it was not enough as the Toros came away with a 52-29 win.
Davion Brown had the quickest pin of the match for the Mustangs, defeating Spanish Fort’s Williams Blount after 1:20 at 285. Jake Taunton (140) and Dylan Davis (184) also recorded pins.