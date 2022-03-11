The Wetumpka baseball team was firing on all cylinders Friday night.
Wetumpka beat Elmore County, 17-1, in a five inning run-rule. Starting pitcher Jaxon Shineflew struck out 10 batters and allowed only one run while Wetumpka’s offense knocked around 13 hits and four extra base hits.
Wetumpka (10-1) has now won 10 straight games while Elmore County (6-1) loses its first contest of the season.
“Tip my hat to the team,” Wetumpka coach Michael Dismukes said. “They played extremely well today. We just beat a really good Elmore County team. They’re gonna win a lot of games and they’re really good. I’m proud of our guys tonight.”
Shineflew set the tone from the first batter of the game. After getting a swinging strikeout, he went 1-2-3 in the inning to give his offense the chance to take the lead.
Elmore County pitched ace Sean Darnell on the mound, but Wetumpka got to the senior quickly. Kyle Morrison led off the bottom of the first with a walk, then shortstop Ty Brooks drove Morrison in with a RBI triple to left field.
Brooks scored on a wild pitch to go up 2-0, then Davis Wells later drove in Doug Johnson on a RBI single to put the Indians up, 3-0.
“We got a great pitching performance from Shineflew,” Dismukes said. “He went out there and threw it well. He got the first inning out of the way, and next thing you know we barrel some balls up and we played really hard. We had some great at bats throughout the game.”
That was all the run support that Shineflew needed, and he came back out on the mound with a new-found confidence. He struck out the side in the second inning, then bounced back and struck out two more in the third inning as Wetumpka held its 3-0 lead.
The Indians came back in the bottom of the third and batted around. Garret Terrell, Davis Wells, Dorian Jackson, Shineflew and Morrison each had singles as the Indians added six runs and went up, 9-0.
Not to be outdone, the Indians scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Doug Johnson led off the inning with a solo home run to left field, then Terrell, Morrison and Jackson each added more hits.
Terrell went 3-4 at the plate with two doubles and four RBIs. Morrison, Wells, Johnson and Jackson each had multiple hits.
“I believe my offense is the top in the state,” Shineflew said. “As long as they give me runs, I’m not going to give away the lead.”
Elmore County was able to scratch one run across in the top of the fifth, but that was all the damage they could get off Shineflew. Cole Downey doubled to deep right field, but was thrown out trying to advance to third base.
The next batter, Payton Hall, singled then advanced to third on a throwing error. He scored on a wild pitch. Following the run, however, Shineflew bounced back and struck out back-to-back hitters to end the game via run rule.
Shineflew allowed only three hits in the game and one run, and he struck out at least two batters in four of the five innings he pitched.
“He’s done that every outing,” Dismukes said of Shineflew. “He’s the guy who goes out there and you know what you’re going to get. He competes and throws strikes. When he is dealing, he is freaking dealing. He dealt tonight and we had some great at-bats against a great arm.”