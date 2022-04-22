The Wetumpka baseball faced a big threat in the first round of the playoffs, but the Indians stepped up to the challenge and delivered in a big way.
Wetumpka swept Valley, 12-1 and 10-0, in the first round of the AHSAA Class 6A playoff matchup. The Indians advance to the second round and will travel to face Hueytown next week.
Wetumpka, which was the No. 1 seed out of Area 5 and hosting, had to face a big left-handed threat in Valley’s Jackson Sanders. Sanders is the top-ranked sophomore in the entire country and committed to play at Auburn University.
That didn’t matter, though, as Wetumpka chased Sanders after three innings and five runs. The Indians made Sanders pitch 77 pitches in three innings while twice and going through the lineup twice.
“They performed really well tonight,” Wetumpka coach Michael Dismukes said. “We were very patient at the plate and we didn’t swing at many balls. We had some competitive at-bats early and got on base and did some damage. We put pressure on them on the base paths. Once we got the lead, we put some good swings together in both games.”
Sanders got an early 1-0 lead in the first inning after an error plated an unearned run off Jaxon Shineflew. His lead didn’t last long, however, after shortstop Ty Brooks walked and stole both second and third base. He came around to score on a wild pitch and tied the game, 1-1.
The game stayed tied until the third inning when Ty once again got on base with one out by reaching on an error. He came around to score on an RBI double by Doug Johnson, who then scored on a wild pitch.
Noah Jones singled and came around to score on a wild pitch, while Davis Wells scored on an RBI double by Dorian Jackson. The Indians sent all nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the third inning and took a commanding 5-1 lead.
“We just wanted to make him throw strikes and didn’t want to swing at stuff out of the zone. We made it where every out was critical and we didn’t give them any easy outs. We were consistent and we’ve done that all year. The guys were really focused and definitely played well.”
After chasing Sanders, Wetumpka’s offense had no issues against any other Valley pitchers. The Indians scored 17 runs in the next eight innings, while Shineflew and Johnson pitched lights out the rest of the way.
Shine flew pitched a complete game in Game 1, striking out eight batters in the process. He allowed only two hits.
Not to be outdone, Johnson took the mound in Game 2 and dominated the Valley lineup. Johnson allowed only one hit, an infield single, while pitching six complete innings and earning the win and the sweep.