The Wetumpka basketball team has high hopes for its 2023-24 basketball season, but the Indians will have to find some young players to step up in big roles.
Wetumpka returns two of the top county players in last year’s All-Elmore County Boys Basketball Player of the Year Nate Rogers and all-county member Malik Owens, but graduated a first team all-county member in D’Marcus Peake.
So the Indians took to some summer playdates to see who would step up in his place. Wetumpka played 12 games this summer, going 6-6.
With Rogers and Owens playing this summer, the team was 6-3. But with Rogers on a football recruiting visit out of state, Wetumpka went 0-3 against some tough competition on the final day of action.
“The biggest thing we looked at this summer is seeing how this new group would gel,” Indians coach Steven Thomas said. “We know who we have coming back so we wanted to see who would step up and fill in those big holes we have in the lineup.”
Peake is a big loss for the Indians to fill. The star senior jumped on the scene last year, averaging 16 points, five assists, five rebounds and two steals per game.
“You don’t replace him, but you kind of hope the guys coming back and the new guys are able to find their own identity and put it into the team,” Thomas said. “He was special being an all-around playmaker. So we are looking to the new guys to give us something positive that they bring to the table.”
Rising sophomore Andrew Voyles has really impressed Thomas in the playdates.
“He really stepped up this summer with his poise and how he plays the game,” Thomas said. “He’s an easy fit in what we’re trying to do as a team. He’s selfless and plays the game the right way. He’s a pass-first guy and gives us 100% on defense.”
While the Indians went 0-3 in the final playdate without Rogers, Thomas liked the way they played. Thomas mentioned his team plays one way with Rogers leading the group, but he had to see younger players take initiative on offense.
Those younger players took on scoring and leadership roles, and while it did not equate to wins against area opponents Sidney Lanier and Carver in the playdate, the games will prepare his group in the long run.
“It was good to see them without him,” Thomas said. “Those guys had to step up and take their own role and initiative and gel together as a group. They just competed without him and played well.”