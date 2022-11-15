Elmore County had no answer for Wetumpka’s Zariah Fannin on Tuesday night.
Fannin, Wetumpka’s star senior, scored 25 points as the Lady Indians beat Elmore County, 66-24, in Wetumpka’s home opener.
Fannin scored 17 of her 25 points in the first half as Wetumpka (3-1) jumped out to nearly a 20-point lead. She added two 3-pointers and another two in the third quarter as the Lady Indians pulled away.
“When Zariah is on, she’s on,” head coach Harriet Winchester said. I love that about her. What we have to do is make sure she’s a threat at the 3-point line and attacking. Tonight, I challenged her to do that and she made it happen.”
The other half of Wetumpka’s dynamic duo also had a good night. Khloe Harris added 11 points and was the only other player to reach double digits for Wetumpka.
She came out hot in the second half and was a big reason for the Lady Indians pulling away like they did. She hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter and did not miss an attempt in the quarter.
“I am seeing her improve,” Winchester said of Harris’ shooting. “I had the seniors come in during seventh period and get as many shots up as they could. When I got out here, she told me made over 200 and that she was ready for tonight.”
Elmore County was led by Emily Mason with nine points.
On the boys side of things, Wetumpka cruised past Elmore County with a balanced attack. The Indians won their opener, 71-41.
Wetumpka was led in scoring by Nate Rogers with 14 points, but five Indians scored over eight points while three scored in double digits. Landon Sargent scored 13 points as D’Marcus Peake added 10.
“We have to work on our offensive flow, but I like the aggressiveness that a lot of our guys had,” Wetumpka boys coach Steven Thomas said. “I want to make sure they get the flow of the offense and they understand the opportunities to attack and being aggressive. They need to understand that if they move the ball, they’ll get the opportunities as a group and not just an individual.”
Elmore County was playing without star point guard and 2021 Herald Player of the Year Payton Stephenson, but the Panthers showed flashes of offensive talent.
Jaden Eason led all scorers with 19 points and hit five 3-pointers in the game, while point guard Garrett Allen added 12 points to complement Eason.