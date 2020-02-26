After building up all the excitement during the offseason, Wetumpka’s baseball and softball teams hit the field last weekend to start a new year. Then the rain hit and neither team has seen game action since.
Spring sports teams are no strangers to rain having an effect on their seasons but this year’s timing has been difficult as everyone tries to keep that same level of excitement it had opening weekend.
“It’s very tough,” Wetumpka baseball coach Michael Dismukes said. “Everyone wants to play but games get cancelled and you have to work on rescheduling. It’s just hard to keep that momentum. You just have to hope everyone can stay focused on what they need to do because the rain will stop eventually.”
The baseball team dropped its season opener against Benjamin Russell but was riding a two-game winning streak and coming off a big win over Class 7A powerhouse Hewitt-Trussville before the rain hit. Wetumpka had a road game against Sylacauga canceled due to rain and a doubleheader against Spain Park was rescheduled for March 9 so the team went nine days between games.
“We just take one day at a time and keep working,” Dismukes said. “You always have to be ready to go.”
Dismukes said it was important for Wetumpka to still get some work in and fortunately, the team has a small indoor facility to get some of that work done despite the weather.
“We’re lucky enough to have an indoor spot where we can still take ground balls and we can hit,” Dismukes said. “We can pull the cages back and do some defensive drills. We always look for the positives so we are really working on our swings and staying focused on the fundamentals.”
Wetumpka was hoping to get back on the field Tuesday night with a doubleheader against Brew Tech but a final decision had not been made at Herald press time.
The softball team got off to a 2-1 start after traveling to Tallassee for the opening weekend. After seeing two games get cancelled last week, Wetumpka was informed its tournament in Columbus, Georgia was cut down a day and coach Daryl Otwell decided it would not be worth the trip for a shortened tournament.
“We were really excited after that opening weekend,” Otwell said. “We talked about getting back to work on what we needed to do but our field time has been limited. The girls are ready to get back but things can get really repetitive especially when you are stuck indoors.”
Otwell said his team has had to do a lot of its work in the gym, taking ground balls off the hardwood floor. There are certainly challenges that come along with that but Otwell said they are still focused on the fundamentals which are especially important this early.
The biggest challenge for Wetumpka is seeing its home opener pushed back nearly two weeks. Home games against Holtville, Elmore County and Alabama Christian all had to be rescheduled due to wet conditions.
“They were really ready to play in front of the home crowd and now we have to wait another week for that,” Otwell said. “You just have to push through stuff like that. This is something we know you have to deal with in the postseason sometimes and it’s the teams that are mentally strong enough that keep going.”