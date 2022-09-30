The Wetumpka team took down another region opponent on Friday night, but this week’s game was a little sweeter.
Wetumpka defeated rival Stanhope Elmore, 21-16, in a big AHSAA Class 6A, Region 2 matchup. The Indians, now 6-1 with a 3-1 record in region play, have won four consecutive games and three consecutive region games.
The Indians have also already surpassed last year’s win total (5) with three more games to go.
“Being able to stack region games is a big deal,” Wetumpka coach Bear Woods said. “We have another one next week and the next week. One thing for us is understanding long term that it’s a long season. This wasn’t a make or break game for us. It was another opportunity for us to get better as a team.”
With not much going on offense for either team, Wetumpka jumped on the scoreboard first when kicker Logan Weighall kicked a 26-yard field goal five minutes left in the scoreboard. The field goal was set up by three big plays from senior Dorion Jackson.
Playing safety, Jackson intercepted a pass in the end zone. He then stepped into a receiver role on offense and caught back-to-back passes to put the Indians in the red zone.
The offense sputtered, but his three plays set up the first scoring drive of the game.
“Dorion Jackson,” Woods said. “To make the plays that he did, I think this was really a solidifying game for him as an individual and he showed everybody what he can do. He changed the ball game and we put him at a new position this week. We made him play linebacker, then he played safety, then he played receiver. He’s such a dynamic player.”
After a fumble recovery, Wetumpka’s offense was able to score its first touchdown on a trick play. Nate Rogers threw the ball to Jamarion Thrasher, who turned around and passed the ball back to Rogers.
Rogers then scored on the play to put the Indians up, 10-0. After another interception, Weighall kicked another field goal and Wetumpka led, 13-0, at half.
Jackson Thomas put Stanhope Elmore on the board on the Mustangs’ first drive of the second half with a one-yard rushing touchdown, but Rogers hit Quashawn Wright for a 26-yard touchdown to put the Indians back up by two possessions, 21-7.
The Mustangs never stopped fighting.
After a punt pushed the Indians back near their own end zone, Stanhope Elmore’s Thomas Williams collected a tackle for loss in the end zone for a safety to make the score 21-9.
The Mustangs then got the ball back, and after a huge catch from Tevin Landrum on fourth down, Davion Thomas scored on a three-yard rush with three minutes left to make the score 21-16.
Stanhope was able to get the ball back with just over a minute left, but the Mustangs turned the ball over on downs near midfield to end the game.
“Facing them tonight made us a better team,” Woods said. “No one’s told them that they’re 1-4 because they sure don’t play that way. Hats off to their coaching staff. We all know each other and they do a good job. They were prepared and we needed this game. It’s a region ball game, but don’t let me lie to you. This game means a little more.”