The Wetumpka boys basketball team led nearly wire-to-wire to claim the Elmore County Basketball Tournament Championship on Saturday night.
Wetumpka beat Tallassee, 69-60, in the championship final held at the Tallassee High School Gym. The Indians went 3-0 across the tournament.
They beat Stanhope Elmore, 69-61, on Thursday, Elmore County, 80-62, on Friday, and Tallassee, 69-60, on Saturday.
“From the start of the year, our guys have wanted to make a statement that they’re one of the best teams in the county, one of the best teams in our area, and one of the best teams in Class 6A,” Wetumpka head coach Steven Thomas said. “From the first practice, they’ve taken that challenge and coming in here being able to win three in a row, that marks a checklist off a box that they’re seeing that success happen.”
Wetumpka led for much of the first quarter, but Tallassee was able to take a 15-14 lead behind seven points from Rowan Thornton.
That lead went back and forth for much of the second quarter, but Wetumpka found itself with a one-point lead with two minutes left, 24-23. The Indians then went on a 6-0 run from Nate Rogers, D’Marcus Peake and Elisha Williams to end the quarter to give themselves a healthy 7-point lead.
“That was a much needed run,” Thomas said. “When we play fast and go up-and-down, we’re able to make it easier for ourselves and we can just play. Whenever they see that success and see the ball go through the hoop, they get a little bit more juice. That’s when you see runs happen, and that’s what we saw to end the half. After that happened, I told them at half that we just had to weather the storm and we could make it work for us.”
There was no change in the third quarter as Wetumpka continued to lead by seven points, 45-38, but pulled away midway through the fourth quarter. The Indians were able to push their lead out to 18 points at one point, but Tallassee never went away.
The Tigers strung together nine points at the end of the game on free throws and a few steals and layups to cut the game closer, but the lead was too much to amount to a comeback.
Wetumpka was led in scoring by Nate Rogers for the third consecutive game. Rogers scored 19 in the game after scoring 26 and 28 points in the first two games, good for an average of 22 points per game.
“Nate is a competitor and he’s a gamer,” Thomas said. “Scoring is what he does best. He’s one of the catalyst on this team and one of the biggest guys on the team when it comes to scoring.”
Peak added 14 points to score in double digits for the third-consecutive game, while Malik Owens scored over 10 for the second straight game. Williams added 10 points.
Kayden Slay led the Tigers with scoring with 15 points while Thornton added 13 points.