Revenge is sweet.
Getting revenge while securing a playoff berth is even sweeter.
For the Wetumpka boys soccer team, Tuesday’s match against Benjamin Russell featured both. Wetumpka beat Benjamin Russell, 5-1, in the Indians’ AHSAA Class 5A, Area 6 finale.
With the win, the Indians clinched a Class 6A playoff berth as the No. 2 seed in the area, and they knocked out Benjamin Russell a year after Benjamin Russell embarrassed the Indians at home with a 4-1 loss.
Wetumpka will travel to face Pelham in the first round of the playoffs.
“This was such a massive win,” Wetumpka coach Stephen Horn said. “Last year, on this field, Ben Russell beat us 4-1. This year, we beat them 5-1 to clinch the playoffs. After our two losses to Stanhope, it was looking dicey so we had to come away with the win. We got it. I’m really proud of the guys.”
The Indians wasted no time when it came to scoring. Sophomore midfielder Brody Worrell scored on a free kick just 10 minutes into the match, but Ben Russell was able to tie the game in the 22nd minute on a own goal off a corner kick.
Just eight minutes later, Wetumpka put together another run and was fouled inside the box, resulting in a penalty kick. Worrell stepped up to take the kick and delivered his second goal for the Indians, drilling the soccer ball to the left of the net past a diving Ben Russell goalkeeper.
“Brody is our man of the match for sure,” Horn said. “At center defensive midfielder, you have to be able to control the midfield and you’re not going to score a lot of goals. But everyone knows he is the penalty kicker and he sinks that. Plus his free kick was unbelievable.
Just a few minutes later was the turning point of the game. A Benjamin Russell player was fouled on a breakaway attempt in the box, so the Wildcats set up for a penalty kick of their own.
It didn’t go their way, however, as Wetumpka’s Jerry Ingram, a junior keeper, dove to his right and blocked the penalty kick to help the Indians keep their 2-1 lead.
It was the first penalty kick that Wetumpka has blocked all season.
That helped turn the momentum completely in the Indians’ favor, and sophomore Austin Holley then scored in the 39th minute to give Wetumpka a 3-1 halftime lead.
“That was the moment of the game,” Horn said. “That would’ve tied the game 2-2, and that’s the first penalty he’s saved all year. That was such a huge moment and then we went into halftime with a 3-1 lead. We knew at that point we had them and we were going to win the game.”
Out of the half, Wetumpka’s defense continued to cause issues for Ben Russell, while senior striker Dawson Bouthillette added two more goals for good measure.
He scored in the 60th minute, then came back into the game in the final minute and scored his second goal of the night to cap the scoring at 5-1.