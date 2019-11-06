Just two points separated the final two teams in the standings at the Class 4A Section 1 girls race in Montgomery and Holtville needed every bit of its team to grab the final state qualifier spot. The Bulldogs had all six of their runners finish in the top 40 to earn fourth, just ahead of Montgomery Catholic, to send their team to this week’s state meet in Moulton.
Bella Rhodes led the way with a time of 23:45.90 to grab 12th while Hope Staton finished 22nd after running the race in 25:19.67. Caroline Williamson, the team’s lone senior, finished with a time of 25:55.88 to finish 26th.
The final three runners may have been more important as they barely held off runners from Catholic to secure the team’s spot at the state meet. Ellie Nixon, Ana Segarra and Summer Hutcheson all finished within 12 seconds of each other and were right above five Catholic runners in the points standings.
Wetumpka’s boys team also saw qualified for the state meet. The Indians finished one point ahead of Calera for the final spot from the Class 6A Section 3 meet in Trussville.
Cameron Mann set a new personal record with a time of 17:46.58 to finish 16th in an 81-man race. Brennan Worrell rounded out the top 20 with a time of 18:06.45.
Jack Walden earned 24 points for his team by taking 27th with a time of 18:17.07. Isaac Stubbs also set a personal best (18:50.88) to place 42nd.
Wetumpka’s girls team fell just short of qualifying as a team but it will still send four athletes to the state meet. Haley Bethea set a new personal record with a time of 22:15.16 to finish 19th while Kayley Key grabbed her best time of this season, clocking in at 23:07.57 to capture 24th.
Ella Watson also qualified for the state tournament as an individual after finishing the sectional race with a time of 23:45.19. Elsa Stubbs was the final athlete to claim a spot at state by setting a new personal record with a time of 24:25.07 to grab 37th.
Stanhope Elmore’s Joanie Patton also qualified for the 6A girls state meet by finishing 25th at sectionals by setting a new personal record with a time of 23:07.62.