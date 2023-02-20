Behind a strong senior class and the leg of sophomore Angel Martinez, the Wetumpka boys soccer team is off to a scorching start this season.
The Wetumpka boys are off to a 4-0 start this year, and the Indians are outscoring opponents 20-4 in the process. Nine of those goals have come from the legs of Martinez, while the senior-heavy defense has held opponents to only one goal per game.
That starts with foreign exchange student Filipe Batistella, a senior from Brazil who has taken over the center back position. Ethan Ingram, a Faulkner signee, is also on defense.
Seniors Nate Ryan and Yair Lopez round out the four senior defenders that have two clean sheets already this season.
“Filipe is new and he’s really dominating defensively and anchoring our defense, but really it’s out entire senior class,” head coach Stephen Horn said. “We have eight seniors, six of which start, and almost all of them play defense. We’ve scored 20 goals, but those guys back there have only conceded four.”
Playing such great defense has helped lead to success with the team’s offense. That comes mostly from the foot of Martinez, who is currently second across the state in goals scored and eighth across the state in assists.
He has scored nine goals in four games, good for 2.3 goals per game, while he’s also leading the team with 0.8 assists per game. He’s playing the center attacking midfielder position, so he’s facilitating the offense through the two strikers.
If the strikers can get a good look at the goal, they take the shot. If they can’t, they pass it back to Martinez who “always finds himself in the right spot.”
“He’s really staying calm in the midst of the defenses scrambling for the ball,” Horn said. “He’s always calm and patient with the ball. He never seems to mess up his chances. When he takes a shot, most of the time it’s going to go in. Once he gets into the box, it’s pretty much a 100% chance of being a goal.”
While Martinez is facilitating the offense, the rest of the team is finding success as well. Junior Austin Holley has scored four goals, good for one per game this season.
Ingram, which has mostly been playing right back on the defense, has been able to move up with the offense since he is no longer playing center back. That’s led to two assists for him, while Nathan Johnson has scored two goals.
The boys team participated in senior night on Tuesday for their eight seniors, and they take the field again next on the road against rival Stanhope Elmore this Friday.