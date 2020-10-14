Usually when teams hit the three-win mark in region play, they can start to feel pretty good about making plans for the first round of the postseason. While Wetumpka feels like its riding some momentum from last week’s win over Chilton County, it still realizes that third region win did not get the job done when it comes to securing a playoff spot.
“Nothing has been determined yet,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “We have positioned ourselves where we need to be but everything is still up in the air. This win could clinch a playoff spot for us and we tell them that. This is one of those must-win games. Not to put pressure on them but we just want to be truthful with them.”
Wetumpka (4-4, 3-1 Class 6A Region 3) is coming off its largest margin of victory of the season and Perry hopes the team can build off of it going forward.
“It’s about taking another step and a big part of it is Monday when they come in for practice,” Perry said. “We have to keep pushing and keep working. We can’t be satisfied.”
Calera (3-4, 1-3) is the final team standing in Wetumpka’s way of a playoff spot as it is the only other team still alive in the region. The Eagles have lost two straight region games but both have been by one possession and all four of their losses this season have been by a combined 19 points.
Wetumpka can secure a playoff spot with one more win, either against Calera or Stanhope Elmore.Calera can still sneak into the postseason by winning out plus Wetumpka losing out in region play. #TPIpreps— Caleb Turrentine (@CalebTurrentine) October 10, 2020
“You can’t afford to take anybody for granted just based on a win-loss record,” Perry said. “They have been right there in every game they have played. They are a great football team. They are a dangerous kind of team because they have so many skill players.”
In last week’s loss to Helena, the Eagles still put up some big numbers in the passing game behind quarterback Tyler Nelson. He has spread out the ball quite a bit this season but tight end Noah Williams and wide receiver Kobe Prentice stand out as the favorites.
“They have guys that are very explosive,” Perry said. “They do a good job of mixing their run game and the passing game. That makes it difficult to defend.”
Prentice scored the team’s lone touchdown in last year’s loss to Wetumpka but most of the offense came from running back Kris Cotton, who has become an even bigger threat in the offense this season.
“The growth and experience is obvious with (Cotton),” Perry said. “He’s more comfortable and is playing with a lot more confidence. He runs behind the pads well and if we don’t tackle, he has a chance to score every time he touches the ball.”
A Wetumpka win would secure a playoff spot and could set up a winner-take-all game with Stanhope Elmore next week with a first-round home game on the line. A win for Calera just keeps the Eagles alive as they would still need another win and another Wetumpka loss to top Wetumpka in the region standings.
PREDICTION: Wetumpka 38, Calera 28