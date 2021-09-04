The Helena High School Huskies edged the Wetumpka High School Indians 20-10 in a defensive battle at Mark A. Hall stadium. With the win, the Huskies advance to 3-0 while the Indians fall to 1-2 for the season.
The Indians received the first kick off of the game. WHS showed explosive potential on offense with a 39-yard pass in the initial moments of the matchup, but things took a turn in the wrong direction after a holding penalty disrupted the Indian momentum. Helena’s defense returned with a sack followed by a botched Wetumpka punt.
Both teams played strict defense in the early stages of the game, after Wetumpka stopped Helena in three downs after their failed punt.
Helena’s offense began to open up midway through the period, leading to a big pass from Mac Turner to JC Sivley, placing the Huskies on Wetumpka’s one yard line. Helena capped off the six-play, 69-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run to give them a 6-0 lead.
Wetumpka continued to reveal its potential on offense, showing the Huskies a variety of different looks and keeping them off balance. The Indians completed a critical pass on third down to land in Helena territory. Wetumpka completed a 20-yard touchdown pass that would be called back yet again due to a holding penalty. Helena capitalized on the Indian penalty by snagging an interception on the very next play.
The Indian defense held strong after the interception, forcing Helena off the field in the first three plays from scrimmage. WHS kept firing offensively, getting plenty of good opportunities. The Indians marched all the way down to the Husky two-yard-line and finished the drive with a two yard touchdown run by Stone Minnifield.
At the half the Indians were in the lead by a point with the score set to 7-6.
The Wetumpka defense came to play in the second half, coming up with an interception in the third play of the period. The Indians kicked in a field goal to give them the lead 10-7 early in the third quarter.
The Huskies returned the following kickoff all the way to the Indians 40-yard-line, giving the Helena unit a needed momentum boost. A faulty snap to Helena’s shotgun quarterback disturbed the Husky’s progress leading to a major loss on third down.
Both defenses showed their willpower by not letting big plays hurt the morale with multiple scoreless possessions exchanged between the two teams during the period.
The Indians completed a 68-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter, but in similar fashion as the first half, the play was called back due to a holding penalty and unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that brought them all the way back to the seven-yard line. The Indians got pressured by the Husky defense on third down and 30, almost resulting in a safety.
Things began to pick up for the Helena offense after a 22 yard run from #34 Jordan Washington put the Huskies in threatning territory. Jordan Washington capped off the drive with an 11 yard touchdown run allowing the Huskies to regain the lead 13-10 with 15 seconds left in the quarter
“We went in at halftime and made some adjustments to the run game and capitalized on some stuff we saw they were giving us,” said Coach Busby.
On the next drive Wetumpka began to dissect the Helena defense on the ground with a variety of different looks, but could not score once they reached Husky territory.
The teams continued to trade possessions midway through the fourth quarter. The Indians suffered a crucial fumble on first down giving Helena the ball on the 49-yard line with 6:25 left in the game. The Indian defense remained strong and fought off Helena’s scoring efforts during that following drive.
After getting the ball with a chance to take the lead, Wetumpka failed to convert on fourth and one, giving the ball back to the Huskies on the Indians 25-yard-line with 3:28 left in the game. The Huskies milked the clock until Jordan Washington took the ball 14 yards for a Husky touchdown.