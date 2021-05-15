As night was beginning to blanket the city of Wetumpka, the Wetumpka Indians took to the gridiron for the first time in 2021 in a spring showdown with cross-county foe Lee.
The Indians fell 21-0, but Wetumpka head coach Tim Perry said his team appeared determined in the contest.
“We came out and competed really well,” Perry said. “The guys really supported each other well and played as a team as well as encouraged each other.”
Perry added that the value of spring practice is immense for the Indians, coming off a year in which COVID-19 took away the extra training time.
“Really, when you think about it, we never really had a spring last year,” Perry said. “All we were really able to do was workout, we couldn’t schedule any 7-on-7 camps or anything like that, and we have that opportunity this year, which will allow for more experience for us.”
The Indians played on the new Wetumpka Sports Complex field for the first time after competing in home games at the cross-town Hohenberg Field for decades.
Perry enjoyed the environment his team’s new stadium provided.
“The atmosphere of everything was really amazing, we’re blessed to have such a strong support behind us,” Perry said. “But this stadium is not only great for us as a football team, it’s also great for the City of Wetumpka as a whole, it really elevates our facilities to a completely different level.”
Another welcome sight for Wetumpka came in the form of fans. After restrictions from coronavirus last season limited attendance, the Indians got to play in front of a large crowd Friday.
“We fed off the energy, which is always a positive,” Perry said. “Any time you can pack the stands like that, it’s always great, let alone for a spring game. If that’s any indication, we’ll have great crowds all season long and we’ll get to work and begin preparing in August.”