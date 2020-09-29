After seeing last week’s trip to Greenville canceled due to COVID-19, there were concerns Wetumpka would not be back for Friday’s Class 6A Region 3 matchup with Pelham. However, after quarantining the team’s positive cases and tracing back any possible exposure, the team was cleared to resume football activities Monday morning and now Wetumpka has to face the challenge of returning to the field after more than a week off.
“The challenge is getting all of our timing back offensively,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “We have to get back in rhythm and get back in sync with each other. Some guys have been out two weeks. We have to get our timing down and then it’s about the physical conditioning. We want to make sure there are no health issues from them being inactive for so long.”
Wetumpka (3-3, 2-0) is expecting the majority of the players which missed time to be back for Friday’s game with players returning at different times throughout this week. Ideally, those players would have plenty of time to get acclimated for a big game but there is limited time to get them prepared for a matchup that will go a long way in determining the region champion.
“We’re jumping right into a game against an undefeated region opponent,” Perry said. “We’re going to talk about it. It’s a good motivation for us. We want to have a sense of urgency because we have to prepare for a team that’s really well coached and playing really well right now.”
Pelham (5-1, 3-0) is coming off a 47-28 non-region victory over Chelsea, scoring three unanswered touchdowns in the second half to claim the win. The win pushed the Panthers to their best start since 2012.
The Panthers will bring to town an unfamiliar offensive scheme, running an option-based offense often out of the pistol formation. Perry said it will be a challenge for the Wetumpka defense to prepare for.
“Their timing is really good,” Perry said. “They are very methodical and never panic. They stick with what they do and they do it very well. When you don’t face an option-oriented offense more than once in a season, it’s tough to duplicate the timing of that in practice. It’s difficult to simulate that and the blocking schemes.”
The offense is led by quarterback Will Lankford who has proven himself as a threat on the ground and through the air but his biggest influence comes from just managing the offense. He has plenty of weapons to work the ball to, both in the backfield and out wide.
“They have guys in the backfield that are capable of making explosive plays whenever they touch the ball,” Perry said. “Then with all that, they have very talented receivers. You don’t see that scheme a lot but they execute it very well.”
Running backs Gabe Gamble and Dylan Peterson have proven themselves as some of the top playmakers in the region, racking up eight 100-yard performances between the two of them. That duo combined with Lankford’s ability on the ground and the difficulty of this particular scheme, Perry said this could be the toughest rushing attack Wetumpka has faced so far this season.
“Absolutely and that’s nothing against the teams we have already played,” Perry said. “When you’re trying to defend an option team, you have to be very disciplined. You have to stay on your assignments. All it takes is just one breakdown.”
PREDICTION: Wetumpka 38, Pelham 31