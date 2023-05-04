The Wetumpka Indians have clinched the area tournament again.
Defeating Benjamin Russell in two games on Thursday, the Indians are regionals bound and will be AHSAA Class 6A, Area 4’s No. 1 seed in Gulf Shores next week.
The night did not start as the team had probably planned however, as the Indians were handed their first loss to Benjamin Russell this season, 1-0.
Wildcats’ pitcher Emily McWaters held the home squad to just two hits in the loss.
Ava Farmer and Ella Watson collected the only two hits in the team’s first shutout loss of the season.
“(Benjamin Russell) really pushed us to the limit,” Otwell said. “That was good for us.”
In between games Otwell challenged his team to respond and asked his girls to show out in the second game, or the team was going home as runners-up.
“We had such a great regular season and the tough part was that with so much success, you get complacent,” Otwell said. “ I really did not like our approaches at the plate. So I challenged them in between games that this is how playoffs go. We had to hit the reset button. I wanted to see who our dogs were, and who was going to step up.”
In Game 2, Wetumpka certainly stepped up in a big way, defeating BRHS 10-0 in five innings.
Mya Holt grabbed the win on the rubber, fanning five batters and only allowing four hits.
Holt also went 2-3 at the plate, with three RBIs.
Ashlynn Campbell joined Holt with three RBIs of her own, on a perfect 3-3 at the plate.
The final nail in the coffin, earning the team its title, was a solo homer by Chloe Taylor to left field.
“I was really glad at how we responded in the ‘if’ game,” Otwell said. “I did tell the girls that we have a lot of work to do. We really struggled offensively this week. We have to get back to work fixing things. We have to play at a higher level next week.”
Otwell's team will be moving on, and likely a favorite to win the region. Now there is only one thing left to do.
“Anytime you get to this point, the main thing is to survive,” Otwell said. “It is always a good thing moving forward. We just have to play better.”
Wetumpka will begin play in Gulf Shores, starting Wednesday at 9 a.m., against Baldwin County.