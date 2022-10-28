All Wetumpka needed was about a foot to change the tide of its game against Clay Central.
Instead, the Indians watched as the Volunteers recovered a fumble and took it 99-yards to the house.
Wetumpka fell 35-30 to Clay Central in its last game of the regular season in a game where nothing seemed to go right for the Indians against the Volunteers.
“Our goal is to win the moment,” said head coach Bear Woods. “This is preparing us for the next moment. We knew this team would be good. Hats off to them.”
Things started extremely poor for the Indians, as they went three-and-out on their first possession. The Volunteers took their first drive 80-yards down the field for a score.
The very next drive, Wetumpka went for a fourth-and-short in their own territory and were stopped, allowing for another Clay Central touchdown.
As time winded down in the second quarter, Wetumpka stopped Clay short of a third-and-5 near the goal line. The Volunteers missed the ensuing kick, giving Wetumpka about a minute to go down and score.
Quarterback Nate Rogers connected with Dorian Jackson on a 40-plus-yard bomb that flipped the field for Wetumpka. The Indians got as close as about a shoe, before Rogers fumbled on a sneak and had to watch woefully as the defense ran the ball back the entire way.
Wetumpka went into half down 21-3.
The Indians roared back to life in the third quarter, behind a three score quarter by Rogers. The signal caller ran for a touchdown and threw for two to put his team within striking distance, down 28-23.
Rogers tossed his third touchdown of the game late to Jamarion Thrasher, to push the game to its final score of 35-30.
Wetumpka had a chance to get the ball back with time winding down in the fourth, but could not make a stop to force a punt. Not making stops when they were most needed ailed the Indians all night.
“We have to play complementary football in all three phases of the game, and that starts on defense,” Woods said.
Woods said he takes the brunt of the blame for Friday's loss, saying he was off on Friday as a coach.
“It starts with me, myself, the head coach,” Woods said. “I let everyone down tonight. Anytime we lose, it is about one person in Wetumpka. It is Bear Woods. These guys are doing what they need to do. I will get them better next week.”
As for what Woods’ message will be to the team, he kept it simple. This game does not impact the playoffs.
“Better this week than next,” Woods said.
Wetumpka finished its regular season at 7-3. Next up for the Indians is a first round playoff game at Saraland.