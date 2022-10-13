In a three set sweep, 25-6, 25-20, 25-3 , Wetumpka handily defeated Lanier in the first match of the 6A Region 5 Area Tournament.
Wetumpka will go on to face the winner of Stanhope Elmore and Carver at 6 p.m.
“That win feels great,” said head coach DeAnna Smith. “We lost focus in the second set. But I am glad that we regained our composure and did what we know we are capable of doing.”
The Indians’ appearance in the Area Tournament championship will be the school’s sixth straight, with a chance to also win their sixth straight tournament overall.
Wetumpka’s serving proved to be far too much in the match, as the home team served up 17 service aces equating to fast and free points.
“We worked really hard at being a consistent serving team,” Smith said. “I think our serving has really improved this year. And it is certainly a big offensive weapon for us.”
After getting up to a solid lead in the first set, Wetumpka found themselves down in a 5-0 hole in the second, before Smith called a timeout to regroup her squad. Following the stoppage, senior Madison Milton got the Indians on board, but Wetumpka could not string points together.
“I changed the rotation to let everybody play and I think we got a little out of whack,” Smith said. “We lost communication. But we righted the ship in the third set.”
Wetumpka battled back from down 11-6, but had to take another timeout down 16-10. The timeout proved to be just what Wetumpka needed, as the Indians regained the lead at 18-17 and rode the lead to take the second set, and eventually the game.
The third set was all Wetumpka and then some. Serving from freshman Cheyenne Boshell gave Wetumpka easy points, as both offense and defense were clearly in sync, winning the set by 22.