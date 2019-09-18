After two matches in pool play at the Stanhope Elmore Invitational, it looked like Wetumpka was going to have a Saturday afternoon off. However, four hours later, Wetumpka players stormed the court after Ryleigh Hamm delivered her biggest kill of the day, securing a 25-15, 20-25, 16-14 win over Stanhope Elmore in the championship match to cap off the Indians’ improbable run through bracket play.
“We were just trying to motivate them,” Wetumpka coach DeAnna Smith said. “I told them they are better than they are playing and they need to play as a team. I think they finally found some belief today but it was very tough.”
Wetumpka (6-11) breezed through the first set with the help of some errors from the Mustangs. However, once Stanhope settled into the match, every point was a battle.
“I think we just had to calm down,” Stanhope coach Virginia Barber said. “The stands were full and it was loud. We haven’t played a game like that yet. We only have three returning varsity players so the whole team is new to this. Once we settled down and started playing our game, we played really well.”
Stanhope (5-8) fell behind again in the second set but after a timeout by Barber, the Mustangs rattled off eight consecutive points to close the set and force the tiebreaker.
“We came into the tournament with just two wins so we have been telling the girls to just play with some heart and they did that today,” Barber said. “Wetumpka has a great program and it’s a rivalry so it’s always fun to play them. Both teams gave it their all.”
Wetumpka jumped out to a 6-3 advantage in the third set but the Mustangs quickly battled back. The score was tied six times but Wetumpka came out on top with the help of three kills by Hamm and three blocks from Morgan Causey in the final set.
“I’m glad I’m on the winning side of that,” Smith said. “It was very intense. I am proud of them for not letting up and believing they have what it takes to win that kind of game.”
Wetumpka fell in three sets to both Elmore County and Tallassee during pool play, setting itself up as one of the three seeds entering the knockout stage of the tournament. However, Smith said the Indians knew they were close and it just took a few mental tweaks to push them over the top.
“They knew they were tough in those matches so they knew they were right there,” Smith said. “We started believing we could play and that we deserved to be here. They felt a little bit of adversity and we thought there were quite a few calls that didn’t go our way and I think that fueled their fire a little bit.”
Hamm and Yennifer Gomez each recorded five kills to stave off elimination the first time with a 25-21, 25-22 victory against Marbury. Kylie Wilson recorded nine assists and one ace in the win to help set up a semifinal rematch against Elmore County.
Wetumpka wasted no time in taking advantage of the second opportunity against the Panthers. Hamm and Gomez led the way again, combining for 12 kills, while Khloe Harris added five of her own and the Indians eased into the championship match with a 25-16, 25-18 win.
Stanhope Elmore (5-8) took a different route to the final, dominating pool play with two straight-set victories against Holtville and Marbury. The Mustangs defeated Tallassee in the semifinals to set up the championship match.
“It’s about getting exposure to those games,” Barber said. “That’s the biggest thing for us when we have seven or eight girls who have never played volleyball before. And just like in that last match, you could see the whole bench getting into it and that’s what we want to see.”
The two teams will see each other two more times in the regular season, starting Thursday at Stanhope, before getting the chance to play in another tournament. Wetumpka has won the last two area tournaments but Smith said this match gave them a glimpse at what to expect the rest of the season.
“Stanhope is a team to be reckoned with,” Smith said. “We have to play very physical with them and be at our best.”