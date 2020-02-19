Both Wetumpka and Elmore County found success on the softball field in Tallassee as it hosted the Purple and Gold Tournament last weekend.
The two teams faced off against each other Friday night and after building up a big lead, the Indians held off a late ECHS rally for a 6-5 victory.
Wetumpka (2-1) jumped out to a 6-1 lead behind the bat of Mya Holt, who finished with a triple and two home runs. Holt either scored or knocked in all six of Wetumpka’s runs while accounting for three of the team’s five hits.
Elmore County (3-1) made a comeback attempt in the bottom of the seventh when Hadli Roberts cut into the lead with an RBI double. The Panthers had three straight batters reach base with two outs, including an RBI triple by Ella Watts, but it was not quite enough.
Saturday, Wetumpka jumped out with an 11-0 victory over LAMP as Holt was back at it with a pair of doubles and two more RBIs. Jules Thames knocked in three runs while Jasmine Russell tacked on two more runs with an RBI double. In its final game, the Indians fell to the hosts as Tallassee’s offense proved to be too much in an 11-1 victory. Ashlynn Campbell had the only RBI for Wetumpka, knocking in Markie Hicks on a fielder’s choice.
Elmore County rebounded from its loss with wins over Beauregard and LAMP on Saturday.
Roberts finished with a .455 batting average including five extra-base hits and the team’s lone home run; she led the Panthers with five RBIs. Madelyn Becker added two hits in all three games while Kelley Green reached base nine times and finished with six runs and six stolen bases.
Aubrey Allen pitched in all three games, striking out 11 while allowing just one earned run in seven innings.