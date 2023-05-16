Elmore County and Wetumpka are hitting the road one last time looking for a blue map.
The two softball teams are heading to Choccolocco Park in Oxford this week to compete in the AHSAA State Softball Tournament in their respective classifications.
Wetumpka is one of eight teams remaining in Class 6A, while Elmore County is one of eight in Class 5A.
Elmore County opens the 5A tournament against Jasper at 9 a.m. Wednesday, while Wetumpka will face off against Oxford at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Here’s a look at both brackets and the eight teams in them.
CLASS 5A
Game 1: Scottsboro Wildcats vs. Brewbaker Tech Rams
Game 2: Elmore County Panthers vs. Jasper Vikings
Game 3: Ardmore Tigers vs. Marbury Bulldogs
Game 4: St. Paul’s Episcopal Saints vs. Moody Blue Devils
Elmore County (Central Qualifier 1)
Record: 33-18-3
Regional Path to Oxford: Beat John Carroll Catholic, 3-1; Beat Demopolis, 2-1; Beat Tallassee, 7-6.
Players to Watch: OF Ashtyn Pannell, Sr.; P/INF Hailey O’Brien, Sr.; OF McKenzie Owens, Sr.; SS Anna Catherine Segrest, Sr.
Jasper (North Qualifier 2)
Record: 22-6-3
Regional Path to Oxford: Beat Lawrence County, 7-2; Lost to Springville, 4-3; Beat Hayden, 4-0; Beat Lawrence County, 8-1; Beat Springville, 3-1.
Players to Watch: Missy Odom, Fr.; Idaysia Mercer, Jr.; Brinlee Clark, So.
Scottsboro (East Qualifier 1)
Record: 36-9-2
Regional Path to Oxford: Beat Moody, 7-1; Beat Southside, 1-0; Beat Alexandria, 12-0.
Players to Watch: P/OF Anna Stuart Dawson, Sr.; P/UTIL Alyssa Smart, Sr.; 3B/PF Austin McNeece, So.
Brewbaker Tech (South Qualifier 2)
Record: 41-9
Regional Path to Oxford: Beat Faith Academy, 10-8; Beat Rehobeth, 7-2; Lost to St. Paul’s, 2-1; Beat Faith Academy, 8-0.
Players to Watch: P/1B Taniyah Brown, Sr.; 3B Gabbie York, Sr.; C/UTIL Khamiyah Brown, Sr.
Ardmore (North Qualifier 1)
Record: 32-18
Regional Path to Oxford: Beat Pleasant Grove, 7-0; Beat Brewer, 9-1; Beat Springville, 4-3.
Players to Watch: P Ella Singletary, Sr.; C Sara Sanders, Sr.; 3B Alaina King, So.
Marbury (Central Qualifier 2)
Record: 19-15
Regional Path to Oxford: Beat Sylacauga, 4-1; Lost to Tallassee, 5-1; beat John Carroll, 14-3; Beat Demopolis, 6-1; Beat Tallassee, 6-3.
Players to Watch: P Elizabeth Woodfin, So.; OF Morgan Turner, Jr.; SS Addyson Jarman, Jr.
St. Paul’s Episcopal (South Qualifier 1)
Record: 23-21
Regional Path to Oxford: Beat Holtville, 3-1; Beat Gulf Shores, 5-1; Beat Brewbaker Tech, 2-1.
Players to Watch: P Madeline Howard, Sr.; OF Emily Lockhart, Fr.; 1B Caroline McLendon, Sr.
Moody (East Qualifier 2)
Record: 27-17
Regional Path to Oxford: Lost to Scottsboro, 7-1; Beat Lincoln, 11-4; Beat St. Clair County, 17-5; Beat Sardis, 8-7; Beat Alexandria, 8-1.
Players to Watch: P Bella Turley, 7th; P/OF Ryleigh Hodges, Jr.; 1B Kendall Trimm, So.
CLASS 6A
Game 1: Oxford Yellow Jackets vs. Wetumpka Indians
Game 2: Helena Huskies vs. Hazel Green Huskies
Game 3: Athens Golden Eagles vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa Patriots
Game 4: Spanish Fort Toros vs. Pell City Panthers
Wetumpka (South Qualifier 2)
Record: 50-6-1
Regional Path to Oxford: Lost to Baldwin County, 3-0; Beat Theodore, 10-0; Beat Saraland, 3-0; Beat Pike Road, 11-4; Beat Baldwin County, 10-0.
Players to Watch: P/OF Mya Holt, Jr.; P/OF Ella Watson, Jr.; SS Ashlynn Campbell, Sr.; 1B Lily Davenport, So.
Oxford (East Qualifier 1)
Record: 29-11
Regional Path to Oxford: Beat Minor, 18-1; Beat Mountain Brook, 7-3; Beat Pell City, 4-1.
Players to Watch: P Berkley Mooney, Jr.; UTIL Reagan Sanders, Jr.; UTIL Kenlee Rodgers, Sr.
Helena (Central Qualifier 1)
Record: 33-12-1
Regional Path to Oxford: Beat Northridge, 14-3; Beat Brookwood, 10-8; Beat Hillcrest, 5-3.
Players to Watch: P/SS Hayden Traywick, Fr.; 3B Emma Olive, Jr.; OF Presley Lively, Jr.
Hazel Green (North Qualifier 2)
Record: 29-21-1
Regional Path to Oxford: Beat Buckhorn, 7-2; Beat Mortimer Jordan, 14-4; Lost to Athens, 8-2; Beat Mortimer Jordan, 6-0.
Players to Watch: 1B Mariah Bazile, Sr.; 3B Allie Cole, So.; UTIL Mason Quinnie, Jr.
Athens (North Qualifier 1)
Record: 43-9
Regional Path to Oxford: Beat Fort Payne, 4-3; Beat Hartselle, 9-2; Beat Hazel Green, 8-2.
Players to Watch: P Mya Clark, Sr.; SS Morgan Stiles, Sr.; OF Abby Tucker, Sr.
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (Central Qualifier 2)
Record: 38-12-3
Regional Path to Oxford: Beat Pelham, 10-1; Beat Calera, 4-3; Lost to Helena, 5-3; Beat Calera, 4-1.
Players to Watch: P Jewel Brooks, Jr.; UTIL Mackenzie Harper, Jr.; SS Haley Holleyhand, Sr.
Spanish Fort (South Qualifier 1)
Record: 29-12-1
Regional Path to Oxford: Beat Benjamin Russell, 7-1; Beat Saraland, 5-2; Beat Baldwin County, 5-3.
Players to Watch: P/1B Mckenzie Boullon, Jr.; P/INF Anne Thomas Luke, So.; 1B Kennedy Sevcik, Jr., OF/C Madison Griffith, So.
Pell City (East Qualifier 2)
Record: 31-15-1
Regional Path to Oxford: Beat Parker, 18-0; Beat Gardendale, 7-3; Lost to Oxford, 4-1; Beat Mountain Brook, 6-2.
Players to Watch: C Nyla Treptu, So.; P Addy Simmons, So.; UTIL Kherington Keith, 8th.