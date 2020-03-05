Wetumpka was supposed to hold its softball home opener Feb. 18 but the weather got in the way. Rain forced Wetumpka to reschedule its first three home games but the Indians finally got to take the field under their home lights Monday as they hosted Holtville.
Jules Thames pitched a complete game and Mya Holt hit her fourth home run to help Wetumpka secure a 4-1 victory against the Bulldogs.
“Up until now, we played 11 games on the road,” Wetumpka coach Daryl Otwell said. “We have a lot of new players that got to play in front of your home crowd for the first time. Everyone likes to play at home to showcase some of the things you have worked so hard on.”
Thames, who returned to Wetumpka for her senior season after two years at Macon-East, struck out six and allowed just four hits in her fourth complete game.
“I felt good,” Thames said. “I thought I was throwing harder than usual and I got some rest. We waited a long time for this. The weather threw it off a bit but we got a chance to play so I’m glad we did.”
Wetumpka (10-2) fell behind in the second inning but quickly capitalized off several Holtville miscues in the field. The tying run came in the bottom of the second when Lily Gray scored from second on an infield grounder.
The errors kept piling on and Wetumpka took the lead in the fourth when Thames and Maddie Elmore reached base on back-to-back drops in the outfield to start the frame. Thames eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Gray to give the hosts a lead for good.
“I think they were mental errors,” Holtville coach Kaelin Dawson said. “It’s just about getting focused in the game. We learned as coaches that we need to put more pressure on the defense to make those plays.”
Holtville (2-5) finished the game with seven errors but it stayed within striking distance. Katie Henley’s RBI double got the Bulldogs on the board first but they struggled to put together any big innings.
After Henley’s double, Holtville loaded the bases with two outs but could not add any more runs. In the next inning, the Bulldogs had two more runners reach base but the threat ended when a runner was called out due to the look-back rule.
“I always think there is room for improvement,” Dawson said. “We didn’t have big hits when we needed them. I think it was a learning experience to prepare for pressured situations. That’s where things get done.”
Brooke Cooper kept Holtville in the game until the final out. Cooper allowed just four hits and one earned run while pitching all six innings. She threw first-pitch strikes to 21 of the 28 batters she faced.
“I think Brooke did a fantastic job,” Dawson said. “She hit her spots (Monday). We had a couple of errors behind her but that’s something we have to clean that up. To hold that composure and put aside that emotion, that was good.”
Wetumpka finally reached Cooper to deal the finishing blow in the fifth inning. After another runner reached base due to an error, Holt took an outside fastball over the wall in right field.
“I felt we were anxious a little bit,” Otwell said. “For an eighth-grader to step up like that, I think it relaxed the girls a little bit. We started having better at-bats after that.”
After Wetumpka took the lead, Thames allowed just one more baserunner and Holtville never got the tying run to the plate after Holt’s home run. Thames retired 12 of the final 13 batters.
“I love when they score,” Thames said. “I’m not as stressed once I get back out there. I feel like it’s OK to make a mistake because we’re up. It makes it easier to not think about so it helps a lot.”