After avenging an early-season loss to Sidney Lanier in the first round of Friday’s super regional, Wetumpka found itself one victory away from the Class 6A volleyball state tournament. After pushing Northridge to the brink in the first set, Wetumpka could not find the same fight in the final two sets and saw its season come to an end with a 25-21, 25-9, 25-17 defeat.
Wetumpka trailed by as many as nine points in the first set but a kill from Ryleigh Hamm evened the score at 21-21. However, the Jaguars never panicked and grabbed the final four points of the set to take the momentum back for good.
“I really think they felt they had given all they had to get back in that set,” Wetumpka coach DeAnna Smith said. “We were just outgunned at the net. They had a lot of taller girls who were hitting really well and we just couldn’t keep up.”
After getting a better look at the opponent in the first set, Wetumpka knew it needed to make some changes to its approach at the net due to Northridge’s height advantage.
“I think you have to turn to playing smarter instead of playing harder,” Smith said. “You have to find a way around the block instead of trying to hit through it. We had to look for some holes and some inconsistencies in their defense. They were just beating us at the net.”
Wetumpka’s offense could not find much rhythm in the attack especially outside of Hamm. The Indians worked through their lone senior for the rest of the match as Hamm finished with eight kills on 25 attacks.
“I have told them all year that we are bigger than one person but we obviously can’t overlook what (Hamm) contributed to the program,” Smith said. “We’re definitely going to miss her. The girls have always been confident in her and we all appreciate what she did for us.”
Hamm also led the way in the first match, recording 13 kills as Wetumpka eased to a three-set victory against Lanier. Khloe Harris finished with six kills while Yennifer Gomez added four.
Wetumpka got plenty of support from the crowd in the first match with students and fans filling up the bleachers behind the Indians’ side of the court.
“That was great,” Smith said. “We really appreciate the fans coming out and giving us all that love. I think it really helped the girls, even though it was a little bit of a distraction. I know they appreciated it and it fueled them.”
While the loss of Hamm will be a hurdle for Wetumpka going into next season, the team will return every other starter and bench contributor. Smith said there are already lofty goals set for next season and the girls are eager to get back on the court.
“It was definitely a positive experience for us,” Smith said. “Our goal was to get out of that first round and we did that. Now this gives the younger girls something to work toward for next year.”
After starting the season 2-10, Wetumpka turned it up a notch after winning the Stanhope Elmore Invitational. The Indians still did not finish with a winning record, ending the year at 16-22, but Smith said there was plenty of obvious improvement since the beginning of the season.
“This was a very likeable bunch,” Smith said. “They had a great work ethic and always did what I asked them to do in practice and in the weight room. They always had the desire to get better and that showed up on the court.”