It hasn’t been the season some expected from two-time Class 6A state semifinalist and 2017 runner-up Wetumpka.
The Indians’ lofty expectations were tempered by early losses at home, particularly due to their youth on defense.
The strength of Wetumpka’s previous two state playoff runs is showing signs of life after coming up big with two interceptions in the second half of a 31-14 win over Selma at Hohenberg Field on Friday.
The win gives Wetumpka (5-4, 3-2 Class 6A Region 3) the No. 3 seed for the upcoming playoffs and pushed Selma (4-4, 2-3) to the No. 4 spot.
Indians safety Avery Thomas came up with the first interception as the Saints drove inside the Indian 30. On the second play of the fourth quarter, sophomore linebacker Gary Jackson picked off the second pass inside the Indians’ 20.
“Those plays were huge because we played really bad in the first half,” Jackson said. “We had to stop them down in the red zone. We rely on our offense a lot because they can do much. It’s easy for us to get stops, let them get the ball back and do what they do.”
Myles Ross had seven tackles and a sack for Wetumpka’s defense and Kenneth Cole added another seven.
Wetumpka held Selma to 115 yards in the second half and allowed just one pass completion, which came on the final play from scrimmage.
Tre’Derin Phillips finished with 125 rushing yards on 12 carries for the Saints, who finished with 184 yards on the ground.
“We bent, but we didn’t break,” Indian coach Tim Perry said. “We won this game by the way we prepared. We’ve got great leadership. It was wet and cold, but these guys had a great attitude all week. They wanted to practice outside. I’m proud of how they came in to work this week.”
It was another day at the office for Wetumpka quarterback Tyquan Rawls, who finished with 255 yards and four touchdowns. The senior completed 11 of 15 passes for 146 yards and a pair of scores while rushing for 109 yards and two scores on 11 carries.
The Indians scored on their first four possessions. Rawls completed a 28-yard scoring pass to Jaleel Johnson and a 35-yard scoring strike to Brandon Bowman. Rawls scored from 5 yards out to give Wetumpka a 22-8 lead late in the opening quarter.
Zach Grindle added a 27-yard field goal midway through the second quarter and the Indians held a 25-14 lead at halftime. Rawls followed Jackson’s fourth-quarter interception with a 3-yard score for the final points.
“This game was big for us,” Rawls said. “We came out and practiced hard. No complaints. We were desperate for a win at home. We’ve got one more game, and we’ve got to get ourselves healthy for the playoffs.”