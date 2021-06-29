With the early weeks of June well behind local high school football teams, technique and film and playbook implementation have started mixing in with workouts and conditioning as summer moves along.
Such is the case for Wetumpka, who through a combination of typical summer practices and 7-on-7 competition is building toward a productive team come fall.
“The number one thing is to get in shape, building our cardiovascular conditioning,” Wetumpka head coach Tim Perry said. “Getting acclimated to the heat. Trying to get stronger in the weight room, trying to get bigger and stronger. And then we go outside and work on our football skills, try to improve our overall skills as a team and work on timing in our passing game and coverages and work on technique.”
A new year almost always leaves holes to fill on a high school football roster as players graduate. One area where the Indians lost a great deal of talent is on the offensive line.
Three starters moved on, two of them first-team All-County players from last season in Benjamin Barker and Colby Golson.
“What’s difficult about replacing a player that has been a starter, especially a multi-year starter, is that experience is just a premium in high school football,” Perry said. “It’s a quality that all coaches want. They want as much experience and try to return as many players as they can with experience.”
Perry admires the unit’s progression under offensive line coach Greg Baker thus far in 2021, though.
“They’ve made great strides in improving from spring practice to now,” Perry said. “Obviously in the summer when you’re not in pads it’s not a complete evaluation. But from a skill execution standpoint, and just their effort and the way their skills as offensive linemen have improved since then, we’re very proud and pleased with the progress that that group is making.”
Position battles are something that Perry is leaving open in the summer. Even returning starters aren’t permanently marked into the lineup, the coach noted.
It’s a way to keep his players engaged and motivated.
“We don’t want anyone, any of our returning starters, to become complacent. Any young man that’s competing for a starting spot, we don’t want to show him that the spot is locked up,” Perry said. “We want to try to create as much competition in summer workouts as we can.”
But there are still players Perry is excited about this season.
Seniors Stone Minnifield and Quinn Wilson could both star at the running back position for Wetumpka, with Minnifield almost fully rehabbed from an ankle injury that ended his 2020 campaign. He was the Indians’ starter before getting hurt.
Sophomore Michael Dillard will also compete for reps at running back, alongside junior Justin Crumbaugh, who returns as the team’s leading tackler on defense in 2020 from his middle linebacker position.
Many of Wetumpka’s skill position players are getting tested in the school’s 7-on-7 league, which features six teams including the Indians.
Receivers, tight ends, defensive backs, linebackers, running backs and quarterbacks all get to see a few reps against competition from outside Wetumpka’s own roster.
“It’s just a fun, competitive way to practice,” Perry said. “Players get tired of the same routine, going against the same guys in practice every day. The 7-on-7 tournaments that we’ve participated in so far and this league gives them a chance to go out there and compete.”
Wetumpka starts its season against Prattville Aug. 20.