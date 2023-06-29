The Wetumpka football team defended its home turf on Thursday night.
Wetumpka claimed the first Battle for the County 7-on-7 tournament held at the Wetumpka Sports Complex. The Indians beat Elmore County, 32-0, in the championship round to claim the first trophy.
Wetumpka went 5-1 on the day and won both of its tournament round games by a combined score of 59-10 over Elmore County and Tallassee.
“The whole purpose of this tournament was to just get everybody reps,” Wetumpka coach Bear Woods said. “We wanted to get out here and get reps. All of our teams have guys who play both ways and we wanted to get them some action. I was proud of the way we finished the night. We finished strong.”
Everything was clicking with Wetumpka’s skill players from the start. While the offense lit up the scoreboard nearly every game, the defense played lights out. Wetumpka’s defense allowed only six touchdowns on the night for an average of one per night.
The one loss for Wetumpka came to rival Stanhope Elmore in a defensive showing. Both teams were getting stops on each other left and right, and it came down to a big defensive stop for the Mustangs that ended up winning the game for Stanhope.
By forcing a turnover on downs for the Wetumpka offense, Stanhope Elmore earned two points to break a 17-17 tie and give the Mustangs the 19-17 win.
“We were in a defensive battle with them in that loss,” Woods said. “It’s usually whoever has the ball last is who wins a ball game. With those two defenses, it was whoever’s defense was out there last. But we built off that loss and we had a lot of fun today.”
Stanhope Elmore finished pool play with a 4-0 record and earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament rounds, but the Mustangs fell just short in the last second against Elmore County in the semifinals.
After turning the ball over, Stanhope Elmore gave Elmore County the ball back with around 20 seconds left. The Panthers then connected on a deep pass to set up a short-and-goal, and they walked off the game with a 15-14 win.
Stanhope finished with a 4-1 record. With the win over Stanhope, Elmore County advanced to the championship before losing to Wetumpka. They finished the night with a 3-4 record. They went 1-3 in pool play before taking down Holtville and Stanhope in the tournament rounds.
Tallassee went 2-3 on the night and reached the semifinals. Holtville went 0-5.