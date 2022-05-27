First-year head coach Bear Woods knew exactly what he wanted to see out of his Wetumpka football team during spring practice, and he said that’s exactly what he got.
Woods, entering his first year as the head coach of the Indians after being hired on January 14, just wrapped up his first spring with the team.
The Indians did not participate in a spring game against another team, but instead spent their entire spring season practicing before wrapping up the spring with their Black and Gold scrimmage last Friday afternoon.
When Woods and the Indians started spring practice, he wanted to change the mentality and the identity of the Wetumpka football team. So he set out to make giving effort and competing a huge emphasis.
Woods says giving effort has to be who someone is. It has to be their identity, and be something that a player or coach doesn’t even think about but still does. And he felt like by the end of spring, his team got to that point.
“I really liked the team’s willingness to compete,” Woods said. “That was a big thing for me this spring. I talked about the way we approach competition and the effort needed to be a competitive team and a championship-caliber team. It all starts with effort, and I was impressed with how they accepted that challenge and worked at it.”
One of the biggest things that Woods told the guys, and continues to tell his team, is that they’re all ageless and nameless when they step onto the practice field. Every position on the team was wide open with Woods coming in, and he said he was impressed with how his team fought for each position.
He told the team that everyone is being evaluated as they’ll all get an opportunity, no matter if they were a brand new eighth grader or a three-year senior starter.
With that competition open, he saw some positions changes happen throughout the spring, and he had a few players who played big roles on last year’s team step into that same role in a bigger way now.
“Collectively, I think all of the guys did what I thought they would do,” Woods said. “We had some position changes with some guys who I think will cause issues for everyone else when we play them. It’s a competition and every spot is being competed for and I think they did fantastic. That was part of my challenge as a coach and a teacher of the game. I have to put people in a position that I think fits their skill set.”
Wetumpka, under Tim Perry last year, finished the 2021 season with a 5-6 overall record and claimed the No. 4 seed in the AHSAA Class 6A, Area 3 standings. The Indians then went on the road and lost to Saraland in the first round of the playoffs.
Wetumpka has reached the playoffs for nine consecutive seasons under Perry, and now Woods takes over with a new philosophy and coaching staff.
Following the spring game, Woods is giving his team about a week off, then they’ll start hitting summer workouts hard.
The remaining part of the coaching staff that hasn’t been with the team will join the team in the coming weeks and integrate themselves with the team over the summer.
Wetumpka opens up the 2022 season with a home game against Jeff Davis on August 19.
“The scrimmage went good, but we competed every day,” Woods said. “We basically did our Black and Gold game every day and that was part of the identity change. There was nothing that happened in that scrimmage that they didn’t do every single day.”