After hitting the road for five straight weeks to start the season, Wetumpka will open its home slate with back-to-back games against two of its most historic rivals. Before the Indians can look toward revenge in next week’s Class 6A Region 6 showdown with Stanhope Elmore, they will have to focus on Class 7A No. X Prattville. Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said there is plenty of excitement for the team and the community as a home game has finally arrived.
“They love playing at home and they look forward to it,” Perry said. “We all get excited about it. We have the best fans in the state. I know they are looking forward to it and they’re excited to finally be back at home plus to play a program with the history and tradition of Prattville. It’s a game that both communities look forward to. It’s always a tremendous atmosphere.”
Wetumpka (3-2) has not had the ideal start to the season but the Indians still have all of their goals in front of them. Perry knows there is plenty to work on but there is still a lot of positivity midway through the regular season.
“There are not too many schools in the state that played their first five games of the season on the road,” Perry said. “We would much rather be 5-0 but to come out of it 3-2, I’m really proud of our guys and the coaches for getting them prepared.”
Prattville (3-1) is looking to take back control of the rivalry series after losing the last three meetings. The Lions have not defeated Wetumpka since 2013 when the two teams were in the same region.
Wetumpka seemed to be in trouble last year with a tight game at halftime in Prattville but the Indians scored four touchdowns on four consecutive offensive snaps to pull away. Perry said he expects the Prattville coaching staff to use that as motivation but the Indians are trying not to talk about the streak too much.
“We have mentioned it but there is already a lot of pressure on the players because of the long-standing rivalry,” Perry said. “We want to be careful about not comparing this team to teams in the past because that’s not fair to them. We just want to focus on us and getting better. But we know Prattville is aware of how the games have turned out the last three years.”
The Lions are off to a similar start as they were last season with their lone loss coming to defending Class 6A state champion Central Phenix City. However, they bounced back last week with a win at Enterprise and Perry said they are still just as dangerous as any team in the state.
“They’re playing at an extremely high level right now,” Perry said. “They have all of the tools. They have the size, great team speed and they are very balanced.”
Prattville has pitched two shutouts already, including a 42-0 win over Stanhope in Week 1. The Lions dominated on defense but they used their short passing attack to pull away.
Quarterback Kyle Kramer has thrown for at least two touchdowns in every game. Autauga transfer Kendrick Rogers is the team’s leading receiver while tight end Taylor Thompson has made plenty of impact in the passing attack.
Wetumpka has had some difficulty defending against screen passes with the last two opponents running a screen on their first snaps, including one for a touchdown.
“It’s a big part of their offense and we are working on trying to defend it but that’s easier said than done,” Perry said. “They execute very well and their timing is good. We’re well aware that screen game and short passing game is what they like to use but it can be tough to defend.”
