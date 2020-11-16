For the second consecutive season, the Wetumpka girls basketball program got one of its biggest tests of the year right out of the gates. Wetumpka knew its season opener against Trinity would provide plenty of challenges along the way and unfortunately, Wetumpka was clearly not up to the task from the opening whistle.

Wetumpka (0-1) recorded just one field goal in the opening quarter and saw its deficit grow to nearly 20 points after just eight minutes. Trinity kept that momentum going on its way to a 60-25 victory.

“We have to do better at coming out from the start,” Wetumpka coach Jermel Bell said. “I saw a lot of rust on us tonight. Not playing summer games really showed tonight and we still didn’t completely have our legs under us.”

Trinity (2-0) put the pressure on Wetumpka early on, forcing plenty of mistakes early on. Wetumpka finished the first quarter with 13 turnovers.

“You do that against any good team, that’s going to get in trouble,” Bell said. “They played with a lot more energy than we did tonight.”

Trinity’s Emma Kate Smith helped set the tone for the Wildcats on the offensive end, making two 3-pointers in the opening frame. She finished with a game-high 17 points, accounting for four of Trinity’s seven made shots from beyond the arc.

After falling behind early, Wetumpka tried to counter with some hot shooting of its own coming from Zariah Fannin. She made three triples in the second half and led the team with 13 points.

“We knew it was in her but it was just about timing,” Bell said. “We knew she was capable of doing those things and she showed up tonight. Morgan (Causey) wasn’t quite on her game tonight so it was good to see someone else step up.”

Khloe Harris also pitched in on the offensive end, finishing with eight points.

While the result was not what Wetumpka wanted, Bell still believes there were plenty of things to learn from as the team looks to improve before it gets to area play.

“We still took some positives tonight,” Bell said. “We got into our offense a little bit more in the second half. Things started slowing down for us a little bit and the girls started recognizing it. We showed some signs of good defense. We knew tonight was going to be a tough one to begin with but there were some positive signs.”