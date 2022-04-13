The Wetumpka girls soccer team already clinched a playoff berth, but following a loss to Benjamin Russell on Tuesday night, the Lady Indians are now playing a waiting game to find the results of the area championship.
The Benjamin Russell girls beat Wetumpka, 1-0, in the Lady Indians’ final AHSAA Class 6A, Area 5 game on Tuesday.
Wetumpka finishes area play with a 3-1 record, but has not clinched the area title. Ben Russell is now 2-1 and plays Stanhope Elmore next Tuesday. With a win over the Lady Mustangs, Ben Russell and Wetumpka will each be 3-1 and the area championship will come down to a tiebreaker.
Wetumpka and Benjamin Russell split the season series, each winning 1-0 against each other.
“Now we hope they score less goals against Stanhope than we did,” Wetumpka coach Jessica Holbert said. “I’ve got to re-read the tie-breakers again, but the first tie-breaker is head-to-head. Well we split. So the next tie-breaker is goal differential. We both scored one goal on each other. So I think the next tie-breaker has to do with how many goals you scored in other area matchups. I think it’s goal differential.”
If the tie-breaker comes down to goal differential against Stanhope Elmore, Wetumpka could be in good standing.
The Lady Indians have beaten Stanhope twice, once 4-0 and once 5-1. That’s a goal differential of eight goals.
Benjamin Russell beat Stanhope the first time, 4-1. So the Lady Wildcats currently have a three goal differential. The two teams play their final game against each other on Tuesday, April 19.
“I hate that it’s like this, but at least for us that we know we’re in playoffs either way,” Holbert said. “Our girls team has never won the area though, so it would be really big for us. I could tell the girls were upset about this loss because it meant something, and they knew it meant something. They knew what was riding on this game.”
The game was very back-and-forth on Tuesday night, but one goal early in the second half was the difference maker for the Lady Wildcats to win.
Just one minute into the second half, Benjamin Russell dribbled own the field and netted the goal. After a few seconds of the ball bouncing any which way, Ben Russell’s Emma Culligan was finally able to get the ball to get into the net.
That was the only goal Ben Russell needed, as the Lady Wildcats were able to keep Wetumpka off their side of the field for the majority of the match, and controlled possession much of the rest of the way.
“The one goal that they scored, apparently, one of my defenders tried to clear it and it hit off another defender,” Holbert said. “When our keeper tried to stop the ball, the girl kicked it out of her hands and it went in. I hate that that’s the goal that wins the game, but it happens. We have to get up and move on now.”