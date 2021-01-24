Wetumpka and Stanhope Elmore are mighty familiar with each other.
The girls teams have already faced each other three times this season. Saturday, the Lady Indians bested the Lady Mustangs 61-50 and Wetumpka coach Jermel Bell was proud of his ladies efforts as they now sit at 14-2 on the season.
“They are battle tested,” Bell said. “(Saturday) they showed it, finishing the game. I’m proud of them and the success they have had especially to play Stanhope three Saturdays in a row. You talk about beating the same team three times in a row which is hard to do. That hasn’t happened in the six years I have been here for either team.”
Bell said his best players showed their abilities to lead the team.
“My three leaders stepped up tonight,” Bell said. “That is what we have been working for. The three leaders showed who they are. You can’t ask anything else of them. They did what they were supposed to do.”
Janae McCall had 17 points and 6 rebounds. Zaria Fannin had 21 points and 10 rebounds. Morgan Causey had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka’s Janae McCall leads the Indians onto the court for a game with Stanhope Elmore.
Bell acknowledged the efforts of Stanhope Elmore and coach Kelvin Stokes.
“This is my sixth year here,”Bell said. “We have had some battles and fighting for the area. My hats off to him and his team. He had a terrific game plan; one of his better players was out. They found a way to come tonight and be ready to play.”
Bell said Stanhope did challenge his team.
“We finished the game down the stretch,” Bell said. “We had a few turnovers in the second half that were kind of costly, but for the most part we found a way to finish.
Stanhope made a good run. They brought it back to within seven points. We made a few more buckets and finished the deal. It was a great job tonight for my girls. I’m happy.”
Stanhope Elmore’s Kelbi Johnson scored 16 points. Tamia Young, Brooke Burkett and Jayden Thomas each added eight points for the Lady Mustangs.
Stanhope Elmore is now 6-6 on the season and will travel to Tallassee Feb. 5.
Wetumpka is the area champion and will potentially face Stanhope Elmore a fourth time in the area tournament championship Feb. 12, but first Stanhope will host Benjamin Russell Feb. 9 for the first game of the tournament.
Bell said his team isn’t looking ahead to the area tournament yet.
“We are going to take it one game at a time,” Bell said. “We are going to finish the regular season. We play Chilton County Thursday. As the time gets closer, we will focus on Stanhope. We always take the approach of one game at a time; with basketball momentum swings.”