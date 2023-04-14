The Wetumpka girls soccer team will host another playoff game.
Wetumpka beat rival Stanhope Elmore, 7-0, in blowout fashion to finish area plays. The Lady Indians finish area play undefeated and have won the area championship in back-to-back seasons.
Wetumpka will host Pike Road in the first round of the playoffs next week.
“We pressured them all game,” Wetumpka coach Jessica Holbert said. “I told them at the beginning of the game that Stanhope had gotten better since the first time we played them and that game was 4-1. That was too close. I told them that I didn’t want that out there today. They wanted to make sure they knew who the better team was tonight.”
The scoring started early and often for the Lady Indians. Wetumpka was able to find the back of the net as early as the second minute of the game when Ainsley Harrison knocked in the first goal of the game.
That was followed by a goal from Ally Tessier, assisted by Morgan Sims, before Sims scored her first goal of the game shortly after. The scoring quieted down as Wetumpka led, 3-0, at halftime.
“Stanhope has gotten better, but we’ve gotten better throughout the season too,” Holbert said. “We were mentally prepared and ready to play tonight.”
Much like the first half, Harrison opened the scoring in the second half with her second goal from inside the box. Marlie Fuller added a goal shortly after, and Sims capped off the night with two consecutive goals to give herself a hat trick.
Sims finished with the most total points, scoring three goals and adding an assist to her night. She was moved to midfield after halftime but continued to control possession throughout the game while Stanhope had no answer for her speed and control.
“Morgan is one of those players where even if she isn’t on, she brings enough pressure to force the other team to attack her,” Holbert said. “That opens up the field for my other girls to have the opportunity to score too, which is good.”