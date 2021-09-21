The Wetumpka football team had its best offensive night of the season last week, and now the Indians face another tough test this week.
Wetumpka, which scored a season-high 28 points last week, hits the road for a non-region matchup against the Greenville Tigers on Friday at 7 p.m.
Greenville is one of only eight undefeated teams left in Class 5A. The Tigers are 4-0 this year and have allowed only 30 points the entire season. They are allowing just 7.5 points per game.
Wetumpka’s offense, which has seen struggles with scoring points this year, is averaging 15 points per game after their 28-point game last week.
“Greenville is always extremely well coached and coach McClendon knows how to get his teams prepared,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “They’re always in the right place and they’re always extremely athletic. One thing that stays consistent with Greenville, year in and year out, is that they always have a great group of athletes. Great team speed and size. There’s a reason they’re undefeated this year.”
Greenville’s defense was talented as well last year, and allowed only 14.3 points per game. But as a whole, Greenville only had four wins. The Tigers went 4-6 last year with one of the wins coming against Wetumpka.
The two teams, however, did not play. Greenville won against Wetumpka via forfeit after the Indians had to cancel the game due to COVID-19 protocols.
So how did Greenville already match its win total from last year just four games into the season? Perry believes it’s the Tigers experience.
“Their experience is invaluable,” Perry said. “The more guys you can return in starting positions means the more comfortable they will be in their assignments. They’ve played in enough games and been in enough positions to be comfortable when they get into those spots. They have a number of guys coming back from last year so they’re very experienced and that means a great deal.”
The Tigers will present a tough challenge for Wetumpka’s offense. The Indians, which scored 28 points last week, have not scored over 18 points in any other game this year.
Wetumpka had to replace basically its entire offense this offseason. The Indians returned only three offensive starters, and only one of those were on the offensive line. Wetumpka also had to replace its quarterback.
That group took a few weeks to gel together, but now led by sophomore Nathan Rogers at quarterback, is starting to look the part.
“Offensively, the older guys that we had returning have been consistent for us, but overall we have a lot of guys starting for the first time. What was exciting about last Friday night was that we executed the offense better than we had and we weren’t hurting ourself with turnovers and penalties. You could see our confidence grow over the course of the game as we had success.”
The offense starts with the running backs, Stone Minnifield and Quinn Wilson.
Last week, Wilson had 64 rushing yards and 11 receiving yards. Minnifield had one of his best games of the season and had 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns. For his performance, Minnifield was named the Central Alabama Athlete of the Week.
Both Minnifield and Wilson are two of the most experienced players on the field, and they help the team and the offense’s confidence.
“Both Stone and Quinn are such great young men and great leaders,” Perry said. “Everybody on the team, including the coaching staff, has so much respect for them. They practice everyday like they play on Friday nights. When you have two senior leaders like that, it sets an example for everyone else on the offensive side. Our offense follows their lead.”