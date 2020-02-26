Wetumpka did not let a long week of bad weather take any of its momentum away as the boys soccer team pushed to its second consecutive victory. After grabbing its first win six days prior, Wetumpka jumped out to a two-goal lead and held off a late rally by Russell County to win its home opener Friday night, 2-1.
“It’s a great confidence booster,” Wetumpka coach Desmond Knight said. “Building off that last game we had, we came back with a sense of purpose and we had all of our guys from the other sports. (Friday night) was a real positive.”
Dawson Bouthillette headed in a corner kick in the 62nd minute to double Wetumpka’s lead, seemingly putting the hosts in control. Russell County stormed back, scoring its lone goal with 11 minutes to go and getting two more breakaway opportunities before the final whistle.
“I will put that a little bit on myself,” Knight said. “We don’t have the depth as the larger programs so we need people to play multiple positions so we wanted to get some guys play some spots they might not normally play in so that gave us a little bit of a tail off but they did pretty well.”
The clean sheet was gone but Wetumpka (2-0-2) held on with the help of six saves from goalie Zach Grindle. Brennan Worrell and Leo Castellanos led the backline in tackles.
“The biggest thing isn’t skill,” Knight said. “I think it’s more about team chemistry and bonding. Our midfield has really bought in to being our first line of defense. I think its everyone putting in a concerted effort to communicate and help out from all over the field.”
Wetumpka’s offense was once again led by Luke Tessier who recorded a goal and an assist for the second straight game. Tessier opened the scoring in the 18th minute when he was the first to react when Bouthillette hit the crossbar from close range and Tessier tucked the ball into the bottom left corner for his second goal of the season. Tessier said he thinks the fast start can give him a boost of confidence going forward.
“I didn’t score a lot last year and I already have two goals so that was nice,” Tessier said. “Maybe I can get a lot more throughout the season.”
Tessier had another shot on target from a free kick which was comfortably saved in 61st minute but he was not done in the final third. Less than 60 seconds later, Tessier sent an in-swinging corner kick into the box, finding Bouthillette for Wetumpka’s final goal of the contest.
“I curled it too much so the goalie really should’ve gotten that one,” Tessier said. “It was kind of just luck but it worked out.”