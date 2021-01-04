It was a rarity to see high school basketball teams compete over the holiday break but with just one game in during the three weeks leading up to Christmas, Wetumpka was in search for some extra minutes on the court.
After three opponents canceled their matchups with Wetumpka, the program was staring at a four-week hiatus between games so it began to search for a way to build some momentum before the second half of the season. Both varsity teams made some last-minute arrangements to compete in a small round robin event at Pike Road just before the new year.
“Having a two or three-week layoff is tough so it was huge to have an opportunity to get some games in over the Christmas break,” Wetumpka girls coach Jermel Bell said. “It definitely showed we had that layoff in that first game. That’s hard for any team when you’re trying to build some rhythm and some momentum. So, it was big for us to get that game experience.”
The girls team (5-3) opened with a 35-28 win over the host Patriots as Janae McCall was the lone player to reach double figures, scoring 13 points to go along with seven rebounds. Wetumpka also relied heavily on its defense where Morgan Causey made her biggest impact, grabbing 11 rebounds and blocking seven shots.
“Her defense is still there,” Bell said. “She’s our leading rebounder and she adds about three blocks per game so she’s a great defensive presence. But we still have to get her better looks on offense and get her more opportunities inside.”
Wetumpka dropped its second matchup in a much higher scoring affair as Chilton County came away with a 66-62 victory. McCall still led the way on offense, reaching a new season high with 22 points to go with eight rebounds and four steals.
“To keep her going and to keep her building that confidence, she just has to keep playing,” Bell said of McCall. “The more we play, the better she gets. We changed her role and got her off the ball more. She’s starting to get more comfortable and it has helped her.”
While Wetumpka split the results on the court, Bell said the most important thing from the event was not the team’s win-loss total but the experience it gained to build momentum before area play.
“Ultimately the results are always important but the real season doesn’t really start until area play,” Bell said. “We want to get the results but we just want to learn from each experience. We want to build confidence and I think over those two games, we did that. You take away a lot of good regardless of the results.”
After appearing just outside of the top 10 in the initial Class 6A rankings from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, the boys team (6-2) also split its results at the tournament after playing against Pike Road twice.
“You want to try to keep that continuity so to have a hiatus like we had, it breaks your stride and team chemistry,” Wetumpka boys coach Byron Gaskin said. “So getting a couple of games in like that was big. Any time you get more games, it’s a good thing.”
Both teams are now looking ahead to Wednesday as the Elmore County Tournament begins in Millbrook. The boys team has been ousted by two-time defending champion Tallassee in each of the last two years including the championship game in 2018.
“I don’t look at it so much because every year is a little different,” Gaskin said. “But we lost to them in this tournament last year so we want to get over that hump and be the champion now.”
The boys team will begin play Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with a game against Holtville in a rematch of a game Wetumpka won back in November. The girls team will start Thursday at 5 p.m. against Tallassee.