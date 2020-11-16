There are still lingering concerns around the start of basketball season due to COVID-19 and while it may not exactly be clear as to how long the season will last, it has started on time and that includes both of Wetumpka’s varsity programs. Wetumpka gets its season started on Friday night and expectations within both teams are beginning to rise with key returning players and plenty of depth leading the way.
Wetumpka girls coach Jermel Bell knew he had a young team last season and with three starters and most of his key weapons returning this year, the team is set to have a breakout season.
“It should be exciting,” Bell said. “This year, you have to play every game like its our final game. But if we do get to finish the season, we want to build off what we did last year. We are returning our two top scorers so we’re expecting some good things this season.”
Last year’s leading scorer was Janae McCall who was thrown into the starting point guard role early in the season after an injury forced Bell to make a change to his rotation. McCall finished with 9.7 points per game which included four games with at least 20 points.
“I expect a lot of good things from her,” Bell said. “She will be well-prepared for this year. She had to step up fast and she had to mature pretty fast last year. So now this year, this is going to be her year. She is going to run the show.”
McCall will still have plenty of help in the backcourt with Cederia Dennis, Angel Knight and Khloe Harris returning, players who saw plenty of minutes last season.
Returning players Zariah Fannin and Shavonna Lucas back to take up some minutes. Morgan Causey will be back to lead the frontcourt after finishing with a team high 10.7 rebounds to go along with her 6.7 points per game. Bell said he expects nothing short of a double-double for her on average.
“She has worked really hard over the last few years and we have really seen the improvement,” Bell said. “Her ceiling is still high and she can make a tremendous leap this year, even more than she did last year. A lot of the girls look for her leadership and she brings a lot of energy to the court so the other girls are going to follow that.”
Wetumpka has not fully set on a starting lineup and Bell is not in any rush to make that happen as he believes it can vary from game to game.
“The great thing about this team is we are so versatile,” Bell said. “The starting five will depend on who is playing the most consistent and who we are playing. everyone will be used. Each player is unique in their own way and they all bring something to the table so we want to utilize all of that.”
Wetumpka boys coach Byron Gaskin is looking at a similar situation entering the season as he expects his rotations can change drastically from the first game of the year to the start of area play.
“It’s still not set,” Gaskin said. “You’re still trying to figure out the exact role for everybody so the rotation may change down the road. You want to get everybody reps and experience so you use these early games to figure that out.”
Part of that process is reintegrating the players who were working with the football team until just a week before the first basketball game.
“The practice time is about getting everybody gelled together,” Gaskin said. “We have a lot of basketball only guys so when we rush those football guys in to get them caught up, it can be challenging to get everyone on the same page. It’s a challenge we welcome though and we want to get everyone on board.”
Wetumpka knew it was going to have to replace two of its top three scorers from last season after Tyquan Rawls and Zeylin Hooks graduated but it also has to deal with temporarily finding a replacement for that third top scorer as Stone Minnifield is still out with an injury he suffered during football season. While the points production may not be there to start the year, Gaskin believes it can open up opportunities for other players who have taken a backseat role in past seasons to take charge early in the year.
“Right now, we are looking at getting it done by committee,” Gaskin said. “We have a lot of guys with experience… Our expectations for Stone was going to be him coming in and being a leading scorer. It does put a challenge on some younger guys and they have already accepted that. We are going to keep on trucking and working hard but we also can’t wait for him to get back.”
Minnifield’s timetable to return to the court is still unclear so in the meantime, Wetumpka hopes it can turn to several different players on the wing to get the scoring done. Returning starters Robert Rose and Michael Bass are expected to be staples in the lineup again this season and could take on a bigger roles in the offense while seniors Steve Robinson and Lacorey Marshall will fill out plenty of minutes in the backcourt.
Wetumpka also adds freshman Nathan Rogers this year who is building some excitement within the program. Rogers may not be fully ready to be in the starting lineup right away but Gaskin said he would not be surprised if he earns a spot by the end of the year.
“Honestly, I just want Nate to come in and be Nate,” Gaskin said. “I want him to get that experience and develop into the player I know he can be. He will be rotational for now and we will see how it goes but he’s one I have high expectations for.”
Minnifield’s absence will also affect the post play as he finished as the team’s leading rebounder last season. PJ Merkerson, Breylin Young and Imarius Roberts are all expected to split time at the center position.