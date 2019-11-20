With some of the state’s top wrestlers back on the roster, Wetumpka is ready to get things started to see if it can live up to the hype and capture that elusive state championship trophy. The Indians sent 11 wrestlers to the AHSAA Class 6A championships last season and they had their highest-ever finish but fell just short of the ultimate goal so they are hungry to make a return and claim the team title.
“There is a lot more excitement right now,” first-year Wetumpka coach Anthony Byrd said. “They have been really getting after it for about three weeks now so they are ready to wrestle against somebody else. We are focused on our goal as a team.”
Wetumpka was ranked No. 1 in 6A in the Alabama Wrestling Coaches preseason poll poll but Byrd said he knows that is mostly based off what it did last season. Wetumpka’s three individual state champions, Xander McWilliams, Kyler Adams and Mason Blackwell, are all back and Byrd knows they are focused on more than defending their own titles entering a new season.
“They want to push for that team championship,” Byrd said. “They are showing other kids what to do and pushing them to get better as individuals. And they know that there are going to be kids out there coming for them, especially as a returning state champ.”
All three will move up at least two weight classes to begin as the starting lineup will continue to take shape as the season moves along. McWilliams will make the jump from 106 pounds to 120 while Adams will move up from 120 to 132.
Byrd said both have worked hard to add some strength and will be well suited to make the jump but the toughest one may be Blackwell, who is jumping from 170 to 195. Blackwell eased through the competition last season, finishing with a 72-2 record, but he may not have the same strength advantage against bigger opponents this year.
“That’s a big jump from where he was at last year,” Byrd said. “He has been putting on a lot of muscle and he’s a very strong kid. He will still be able to compete the same at 195 as he did at 170. We have talked about focusing on technique because you can’t just out strengthen everyone.”
Five other wrestlers who qualified for state last year are returning for Wetumpka. Abe Preston will hold down the job as the team’s heavyweight while Nathan Waters will jump up from 195 to 220.
Mason Dickey, who won one match at state, will jump up two classes to 126 but his starting job is not in the bag yet. Jay Nowden has pushed Dickey and Byrd said it is still too close to name a starter.
“There’s just a lot of competition right now between them,” Byrd said. “They have been pushing each other. They’re both going to be in the (Gulf Coast Clash) this weekend so we’ll see how it goes. That’s just two really good guys in the same weight class.”
TJ Anthony and Dawson Tadlock both qualified for state and won one match each but now they find themselves in the same weight class battling for a starting job at 138.
There are several new starters for Wetumpka. Chad Strickland (106) and Joseph Hester (113) will fill in the vacant spots in the lower divisions.
Eighth-grader Christian Preston has made his name known quickly as he has secured a starting spot at 145. Byrd said he knows it doesn’t happen very often but Preston has earned the job.
“He really gets after it from the start of practice until the end,” Byrd said. “He comes in ready to work and shows that he likes it. He has been training all offseason with the wrestling club trying to get on to varsity this year. He’s been really impressive.”
Wetumpka opens the season at home Thursday night with a tri-match against Brewbaker Tech and Sidney Lanier. Byrd said his guys cannot be focused on the postseason yet as they have to take it one match at a time and work toward that common goal to finish on top.
“We teach them to keep pushing themselves as individuals but you have to work together,” Byrd said. “You want to work your partner too because at the end of the day, we’re trying to accomplish something as a team while pushing yourself as an individual at the same time.”